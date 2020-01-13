The streaming video giant's gamble on big-budget prestige films appears to have paid off, with 20 nominations in total.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report had a very successful Oscar nominations performance Monday morning with 10 nominations for its big budget, prestige film “The Irishman," six more for “Marriage Story” and another three for "The Two Popes." "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story" were both nominated for Best Picture. In total, the streaming media giant tallied 20 Oscar nominations.

Netflix shares were rising 1% to $332.30 in pre-market trading on Monday.

"The Irishman," an expensive gamble directed by acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, twice for Supporting Actor (Joe Pesci and Al Pacino) Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Visual Effects, Film Editing, Production Design and Costume Design.

"Marriage Story" was nominated for Best Picture, Leading Actor (Adam Driver), Leading Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Original Screenplay, Supporting Actress (Laura Dern) and Original Score. "The Two Popes" was nominated for Leading Actor (Jonathan Pryce), Supporting Actor (Anthony Hopkins) and Adapted Screenplay.

Netflix also won two nominations for best animated feature for “Klaus” and "I Lost My Body," and a documentary feature nomination for “American Factory.”