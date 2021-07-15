Buy Netflix on Video Game Plans? - Let’s Look at the Chart First

Netflix stock hit multi-month highs on Thursday but is fading from those highs. Here's how to trade the stock now.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report started off the day with a pop, but shares were down about 1.5% on Thursday as the Nasdaq continued to struggle.

Shares caught a lift on Thursday on news that the company was reportedly planning a push into streaming video games.

The stock hit multi-month highs on the day as a result, but so far Netflix shares have been unable to hold onto those gains.

That’s as the company has received some favorable analyst commentary and announced expansion deals for new content in the last few weeks. One of those deals was with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners.

In any regard, we’ve seen Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and other FAANG names recently push to all-time highs. Will Netflix join the party?

Trading Netflix

Daily chart of Netflix stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

When the stock was below $500, we were looking at Netflix for the potential of a rotation higher.

Well we got that rotation and then some, with shares pushing above $550 in each of the last two days. That said, Netflix failed to close over that mark on Wednesday and is fading hard from it on Thursday.

So where does that leave the stock now?

In mid-June, shares pushed through the 50-day, 21-week and 200-day moving averages in just four sessions. It was an impressive showing.

Now, bulls will expect the stock to find some support from its trending moving averages. Specifically, the 10-day moving average.

This measure provided support last week. Should we see a slight decline from current levels, Netflix not only has the 10-day moving average on its side, but it will be retesting the June high near $536.

Between both levels, there should be some support. If not, a pullback down to the 21-day moving average currently near $525 may be in order. Below that and some of the major moving averages near $515 come into play.

On the upside, let’s see if shares can close above $550 and take out this week’s high. Above $557.50 puts the second-quarter high in play near $563.50, followed by the $575 level.