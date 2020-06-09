Netflix's Overseas Growth to Allow Streaming Giant to Continue Its Roll

Netflix is on a roll and RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney expects it to stay that way.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report is on a roll and RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney expects it to stay that way, buoyed by the coronavirus pandemic and growth overseas.

Netflix shares rose Tuesday after the analyst kept his outperform rating and $500 price target on the entertainment streaming titan.

RBC’s most recent quarterly survey discovered that Netflix reached a record-high penetration in the U.S., with 68% of respondents using Netflix, up from 65% in the past four quarters, Barron’s reported.

Amazon.com’s (AMZN) - Get Report streaming service trails Netflix at 60% market penetration, Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Report Hulu at 50% and Disney’s Disney+ at 42%.

Meanwhile, 68% of Netflix users are either satisfied or very satisfied with the service. "All in all, a very strong report card," Mahaney said.

As for the coronavirus, Netflix is "clearly a COVID structural winner," he said.

And as for overseas, "so far, all international markets have consistently shown higher satisfaction scores than the U.S., which has major implications," Mahaney wrote.

Morningstar analyst Neil Macker is impressed with the company but sees the stock as overvalued.

“Despite subscriber additions well ahead our estimate, revenue was only 1% ahead of our projections for the first quarter,” he wrote in an April commentary.

“We view much of the subscriber beat as a pull-forward of longer-term growth and expect the global rollout of Disney+ and launches of Peacock and HBO Max to increase churn.”

Netflix shares recently traded at $431, up 2.74%. The stock has climbed 17% over the past three months, compared to an 8% gain for the S&P 500.