Can Netflix Hit New Highs on a Second Coronavirus Wave?

Netflix sank with nearly every other stock in March but quickly hit new highs as business caught a boost from the coronavirus. Let's look at the stock.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report was trading about flat on Friday despite gains in the Nasdaq.

Investors are trying to figure out if a second wave of the coronavirus is going to plague the U.S. and the world. That’s why we saw equities dive on Thursday and why travel-related stocks were hammered.

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report took it on the chin, while Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report actually climbed on a day where the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.9%. For Netflix’s part, shares initially jumped to multi-week highs, but ultimately couldn’t sidestep the decline, falling about 2% on Thursday.

One risk traders face is the macro backdrop, even if the micro is good. In other words, even though Netflix is a coronavirus play with strong momentum in its business it couldn’t rally as the overall market sold relentlessly lower.

Netflix stock sold off in March like nearly every other equity. However, it soon surged to new all-time highs as subscribers blew past analysts' estimates.

If there’s a second wave of coronavirus, will investors flock to Netflix stock just like they did earlier this year?

Trading Netflix Stock

Daily chart of Netflix stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

I really like the daily chart of Netflix stock. I love the way it broke out over long-time resistance near $390, ultimately running to $450 and pulling back. On the dip, shares reversed off prior resistance as it turned to support, an attractive bullish development.

From there, Netflix ultimately ran up to the 161.8% extension before dipping once more. Given this price action, I personally do not view Netflix stock bearishly. If anything the stock continues to do a solid job of consolidating its large gains.

For now, the 50-day moving average and uptrend support (blue line) continue to buoy the stock price, while resistance has come into play near $445. In between these two levels now, Netflix stock is ideal for traders.

On a slight dip, more aggressive bulls can buy on a pullback into support. Should support fail, they can stop out and look for a retest of the breakout level near $390 and the 100-day moving average.

Should shares rally up to $445, either before or after a test of support, see if Netflix stock can break out. If so, it puts the $456 high and 161.8% extension back in play.

If Netflix stock really catches some momentum — for instance, as a coronavirus play — it puts the two-times range extension in play, up near $495.