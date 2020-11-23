TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Netflix Gets Price Target Boost to $628 From $615 at J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan says Netflix's content 'is performing well globally and driving a virtuous circle of strong subscriber growth.'
Author:
Publish date:

Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Report is "a key beneficiary and driver of the ongoing disruption of linear TV," according to a J.P. Morgan analyst, who raised his price target on shares of the video-streaming giant to $628 from $615.

Los Gatos, Calif.-based Netflix was trading down slightly Monday to $485.

J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth, who reiterated his overweight rating on the shares, said in a note to clients that Netflix announced monthly price increases in the U.S. and Canada in October.

The analyst said that "while each successive price increase should generally feel a bit more friction," he did not expect this price increase to pressure net subscriber additions much because the basic plan remains unchanged at $8.99.

Also, Anmuth said the latest price increase comes during the fourth quarter, "a period of stronger content, colder weather" and renewed coronavirus pandemic restrictions in the U.S., all of which likely will extend into the first quarter.

"We believe NFLX is a key beneficiary and driver of the ongoing disruption of linear TV, with the company’s content performing well globally and driving a virtuous circle of strong subscriber growth, more revenue, and growing profit," Anmuth said. "We expect NFLX to continue to benefit from the global proliferation of Internet-connected devices and increasing consumer preference for on-demand video consumption over the Internet, with NFLX approaching 300M global paid subs by 2024."

Netflix, Anmuth added, "has considerable leverage in its model as higher subs have a disproportionately larger impact on profit against relatively fixed content costs."

The analyst said that from Oct. 30 to Nov. 18, Netflix's "Holidate," "The Crown Season Four" and "The Queen's Gambit" were among the most popular titles in the U.S. "Holidate" was ranked No. 1 for four days and "The Queen's Gambit" was No. 1 for 13 days.

Blink Charging Lead
INVESTING

Blink Charging Revs Up as Interest in Electric Vehicles Surges

Electric Vehicle Lead
INVESTING

DPW Shares Leap on Plan to Put EV Chargers at Fast-Food Outlets

What_is_Coronavirus_updated_on_Nov_23-5fbbb781af52b93acf2a746c_Nov_23_2020_13_25_06
MARKETS

Dow Posts Solid Gains as Vaccine Optimism Boosts Wall Street

Gap Lead
INVESTING

Gap Jumps on J.P. Morgan Upgrade Ahead of Earnings Report

US Dollar Payment System Debate Continues, Can America Cut China Off From Swift?
MARKETS

Dollar Spikes From Near Two-Year Lows After Solid November PMI Tames Fed Action Bets

Jim Cramer: Bristol-Myers Needs to Slim Down
INVESTING

Schrödinger Climbs on $2.7 Billion Bristol-Myers Squibb Deal

Apple Joins Live-streaming Bandwagon With Discounted IPhones For China's Midyear Shopping Festival
INVESTING

Apple 4-Day Shopping Event Starts Friday; Gift Cards Offered

cramer-today-thumb-1119-image
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on COVID-19 Vaccines, Tesla