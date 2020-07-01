Netflix Names Bozoma Saint John as Chief Marketing Officer

Netflix tapped Bozoma Saint John, former marketing and brand executive with Endeavor Talent, Uber and Apple, as chief marketing officer.

Saint John comes to Netflix from Endeavor, a holding company for talent and media agencies, where she was chief marketing officer. Prior to that she was was chief brand officer at the San Francisco ride-hailing company Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Report.

And she had been an Apple (AAPL) - Get Report marketing executive, having joined the Cupertino, Calif., tech giant when it acquired Beats Electronics in May 2014.

She will succeed Jackie Lee-Joe, who joined Netflix in July 2019 from BBC Studios.

"I'm thrilled to join Netflix, especially at a time when storytelling is critical to our global, societal well-being," Saint John said in a statement. "I feel honored to contribute my experience to an already dynamic legacy, and to continue driving engagement."

Netflix boosted marketing spending 12% in 2019, to $2.65 billion, as it has faced new streaming entrants like Disney+ (DIS) - Get Report and HBO Max (T) - Get Report, according to Variety.

Saint John, who is 43, "understands how to drive conversations around popular culture better than almost anyone," Netflix's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, said in a statement.

"As we bring more great stories to our members around the world, she'll define and lead our next exciting phase of creativity and connection with consumers."

Saint John has been vocal about inequality in corporate America and her appointment comes as U.S. companies are looking to diversify their workplaces.

On Tuesday Netflix said it was donating 2% of its cash holdings, an initial investment of up to $100 million, to financial institutions and organizations that "directly support black communities in the U.S."

Shares of the Los Gatos, Calif., company at last check were off slightly to $454.