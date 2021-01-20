Netflix, Morgan Stanley, P&G, Alibaba - Wednesday's Premarket Movers

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Wednesday include Procter & Gamble, UnitedHealth, Morgan Stanley and Alibaba.

Stock futures rose modestly Wednesday ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony. Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday.

1. Netflix NFLX | Up 14%

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report jumped after the streaming giant in the fourth quarter added more paid subscribers than expected and at the end of 2020 surpassed 200 million streaming subscribers for the first time.

2. UnitedHealth UNH | Down 0.6%

Shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get Report were slightly lower even after the health-care services company posted fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations.

UnitedHealth earned an adjusted $2.52 a share on revenue of $60.5 billion, compared with analyst estimates of earnings of $2.41 a share and revenue of $65.1 billion.

3. Procter & Gamble PG | Up 1.4%

Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report stock rose Wednesday after the consumer-goods giant posted earnings that exceeded Wall Street estimates and raised its fiscal year outlook, as higher demand for home cleaning and health-care products pushed revenue 8% higher.

P&G reported earnings of $1.64 a share on revenue of $19.7 billion, compared with analyst estimates of earnings of $1.51 a share and revenue of $19.27 billion.

4. Morgan Stanley MS | Up 1.8%

Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report traded higher Wednesday after the investment bank reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings thanks in part to a surge in trading, investment banking and wealth management revenue.

Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.81 a share on revenue of $13.6 billion, compared with analyst estimates of earnings of $1.30 a share and revenue of $11.54 billion.

5. Alibaba BABA | Up 6.3%

U.S. listed shares of Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report jumped on Wednesday on founder Jack Ma's first appearance in nearly three months. The Chinese billionaire delivered a virtual video address to more than 100 rural Chinese teachers.