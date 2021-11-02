Netflix Introduces First Mobile Games to Platform

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report has launched its first five mobile games four months after announcing that it was expanding its platform to include gaming content.

The five new games, "Stranger Things: 1984," "Stranger Things 3: The Game," "Shooting Hoops," "Card Blast," and "Teeter Up," are available for download on the Google Play Store for anyone with a Netflix subscription. The games will also be available on the Netflix app on Nov. 2 and iOS at a yet-to-be-specified date.

The gaming feature has been in development for a while now, with TechCrunch reporting that the Los Gatos, Calif.-based streaming platform has been testing the service in Poland, Spain and Italy since September.

Netflix has been exploring different ways to draw new users to the company, as subscriptions dropped by more than 85% in the second quarter after an initial boost at the start of the pandemic.

In September, the company acquired Oxenfree developer Night School in what is presumably an effort to bring more complex gaming content to its platform.

“We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead,” Mike Verdu, vice president of game development, said in a statement.

Netflix in October reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and added 4.4 million subscribers to its streaming service, thanks in part to hit shows such as "Money Heist," "Squid Game" and "Sex Education." Overall subscriptions more than doubled over the quarter, compared to Netflix's own forecast of 3.5 million, to a fresh record high of 4.4 million taking its total to 214 million.

NFLX shares on Tuesday closed 0.5% lower at $677.72.