Netflix, Intel, Goldman Among Top 5 Earnings Reports in Week Ahead

As fourth-quarter earnings season kicks into gear during a holiday shortened week, financial and tech heavyweights are set to report their latest financial numbers. Here's a look at five of the more significant reports due in the week ahead.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $2.7 billion, or $7.39 a share, on sales of $10 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 21 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $4.69 a share on sales of $10 billion. It reported net income of $1.9 billion.

The stock has risen 43.4% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 14.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $2.7 billion, or $6.73 a share, on sales of $10.2 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $42.7 billion.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX.) is expected to report adjusted net income of $707.1 million, or $1.35 a share, on sales of $6.6 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 41 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.30 a share on sales of $5.5 billion. It reported net income of $665.2 million.

The stock has fallen 3.4% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 20.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $1.1 billion, or $2.07 a share, on sales of $7 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $25 billion.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $3.9 billion, or $1.51 a share, on sales of $19.3 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 20 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.42 a share on sales of $18.2 billion. It reported net income of $3.6 billion.

The stock has fallen 3.7% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 20.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $3.1 billion, or $1.19 a share, on sales of $17.8 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $74.7 billion.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $2.2 billion, or $2.40 a share, on sales of $65 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 23 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $3.90 a share on sales of $60.9 billion. It reported net income of $3.5 billion.

The stock has risen 10.3% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 14.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $4.1 billion, or $4.38 a share, on sales of $68.9 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $256.5 billion.

Intel

Intel Corp. (INTC) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $4.5 billion, or $1.10 a share, on sales of $17.5 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 35 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.52 a share on sales of $20.2 billion. It reported net income of $6 billion.

The stock has risen 5.7% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 22.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $3.8 billion, or 93 cents a share, on sales of $16.1 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $75.3 billion.

Intel is currently trading at a price-to-forward-earnings ratio of 13.2 based on the 12-month estimates of 35 analysts surveyed by FactSet.