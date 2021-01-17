TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Netflix, Intel, Goldman Among Top 5 Earnings Reports in Week Ahead

Financial and tech heavyweights among the companies set to report financial results as earnings season kicks into gear.
Author:
Publish date:

As fourth-quarter earnings season kicks into gear during a holiday shortened week, financial and tech heavyweights are set to report their latest financial numbers. Here's a look at five of the more significant reports due in the week ahead.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.  (GS) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $2.7 billion, or $7.39 a share, on sales of $10 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 21 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $4.69 a share on sales of $10 billion. It reported net income of $1.9 billion.

The stock has risen 43.4% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 14.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $2.7 billion, or $6.73 a share, on sales of $10.2 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $42.7 billion.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc.  (NFLX.) is expected to report adjusted net income of $707.1 million, or $1.35 a share, on sales of $6.6 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 41 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.30 a share on sales of $5.5 billion. It reported net income of $665.2 million.

The stock has fallen 3.4% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 20.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $1.1 billion, or $2.07 a share, on sales of $7 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $25 billion.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co.  (PG) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $3.9 billion, or $1.51 a share, on sales of $19.3 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 20 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.42 a share on sales of $18.2 billion. It reported net income of $3.6 billion.

The stock has fallen 3.7% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 20.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $3.1 billion, or $1.19 a share, on sales of $17.8 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $74.7 billion.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc.  (UNH) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $2.2 billion, or $2.40 a share, on sales of $65 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 23 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $3.90 a share on sales of $60.9 billion. It reported net income of $3.5 billion.

The stock has risen 10.3% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 14.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $4.1 billion, or $4.38 a share, on sales of $68.9 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $256.5 billion.

Intel

Intel Corp.  (INTC) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $4.5 billion, or $1.10 a share, on sales of $17.5 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 35 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.52 a share on sales of $20.2 billion. It reported net income of $6 billion.

The stock has risen 5.7% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 22.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $3.8 billion, or 93 cents a share, on sales of $16.1 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $75.3 billion.

Intel is currently trading at a price-to-forward-earnings ratio of 13.2 based on the 12-month estimates of 35 analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Jim Cramer Weighs In on Snap's IPO Plans
INVESTING

Snap Rises After MoffettNathanson Upgrade to Buy

Goldman Sachs To Take 100 Per Cent Ownership Of China Joint Venture
INVESTING

Goldman Sachs Will Take Over GM's Credit-Card Business

A Tesla store in Hangzhou. Xpeng is one of three Chinese electric vehicle start-ups viewed as potential rivals to America's Tesla. Photo: Handout
INVESTING

Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades: Exxon Mobil and Tesla

With a Strong Fourth Quarter, a Comeback Looks Likely for BlackBerry
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: BlackBerry and Palantir

Earnings Lead
JIM CRAMER

Mad Money Recap With Jim Cramer: A Plan for Earnings Season

Moderna Lead
STOCKS

8 Best Stocks in the Nasdaq This Past Week: Moderna Climbs

How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
MARKETS

Stocks Finish Lower as Wall Street Scrutinizes Biden Relief Plan

3D Systems Stock Rises in Premarket Trading on Mixed 4Q Results
INVESTING

3D Systems, Stratasys Fall as JPMorgan Turns Bearish