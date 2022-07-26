Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report has had a rocky year.

The streaming giant's public troubles started after it reported a stunningly large loss in April during its Q1 earnings call -- 200,000 global subscribers lost in the first three months of 2022.

Perhaps even more distressing, however, was its outlook for the future. Netflix also reported that it is expecting the loss of another 2 million global paid additions over the three months ending in June.

Naturally this led to a nosedive for the company's stock, losing a total of $50 billion in value as Netflix is forced to find a way to innovate in the very same space it pioneered.

One way it's planned to do that is by moving into the video game space, which is predicted to hit $197 billion in revenue by the end of the year and continues to thrive in the entertainment sphere.

It made its debut there in November 2021 with five mobile titles, two of which were based on its hit show "Stranger Things."

Since then, it's continued to add more to that library bit by bit, which is exclusive to Netflix subscribers, with a goal of 50 games in its library by the end of this year.

So far, it's added a wide variety of genres from arcade classics and zombie shooters to classy efforts such as "This is a True Story," based on the plight of an African woman trying to find water for her family.

Now it's added a few more titles, and one of them has some pretty notable accolades.

What Games Are New To Netflix?

Netflix has three new games debuting in July, and like the previous titles, they are all for mobile devices.

The first, "Before Your Eyes," is a narrative adventure game where players accompany a character named The Ferryman as he ferries humans to the afterlife. The game won the prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Arts award in 2021 not just for its emotional storyline, but for the use of a pretty innovative game mechanic as well: when you blink, the phone's camera recognizes it, and it has an effect on the story.

The second, "Mahjong Solitaire," is a much simpler pleasure, but one that will surely scratch the itch for those who enjoy the ancient and beautiful Chinese game. It's been spruced up a bit by adding beautiful backgrounds, although if you're more into darkness, you can also download an image of the Upside Down from "Stranger Things" and play your games atop that.

The third title is perfect for fans of turn-based strategy games. Called "Into The Breach," it puts the player into the (very large) shoes of giant robots working hard to defend the world from an alien invasion. Originally released for PC in 2018, this is the game's debut on mobile devices, and it seems like a great way for a new audience to discover it.

Why Netflix is Gunning For Mobile

While putting out mobile games may not seem like a big earning move to those unfamiliar with the video game industry, it's actually a proactive move for Netflix.

Like many other popular mobile titles, some of these games feature microtransactions, which typically allow players to pay a small amount of money to buy a hint, costume or weapon upgrades, or more in-game time.

However, developers are getting bolder about asking gamers to spend more, and the strategy is working. High-profile developer Activision Blizzard did so when it released a mobile version of its long-running video game series "Diablo" back in June, offering pricey microtransactions to allow players to gain powerful items more quickly. Despite fan outrage, sales show that "Diablo Immortal" earned close to $50 million in its first month.