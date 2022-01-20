Netflix Fourth-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Like many other high-growth companies, markets have been harsh to Netflix over the last three months: The streaming giant’s shares are down 20% since it posted better-than-expected subscriber numbers in its Oct. 19 Q3 shareholder letter.

Bulls are hoping Netflix will top expectations again when it posts its Q4 letter on Thursday afternoon. Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for Netflix to report 8.2 million paid subscriber net adds for the seasonally big fourth quarter (a little below its guidance of 8.5 million), and to guide for 5.8 million first-quarter net adds.

Netflix’s fourth-quarter revenue consensus stands at $7.71 billion (16% annual growth), while its GAAP EPS consensus stands at $0.83. However, the company’s subscriber figures typically have a much bigger impact on how its stock moves post-earnings.

Eric Jhonsa, Real Money’s tech columnist, will be live-blogging Netflix’s Q4 letter, which is expected after the bell on Thursday, along with a “video interview” with management that’s set to become available at 6 P.M. Eastern Time. Please refresh your browser for updates.

3:56 PM ET: Along with its subscriber figures, any commentary that Netflix shares about its North American growth expectations will be closely watched, given its recently-announced price hikes for the U.S. and Canada. Its full-year free cash flow and (if provided) content-spending guidance will also get attention.

3:53 PM ET: The FactSet consensus is for Netflix to report 8.23M Q4 paid net subscriber adds (compares with guidance of 8.5M) and to guide for 5.81M Q1 net adds.

3:52 PM ET: Hi, this is Eric Jhonsa. I'll be live-blogging Netflix's Q4 report and video interview.