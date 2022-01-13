Skip to main content
Betting on Bitcoin? Behind Latest Decision From Klay Thompson, Andre Iguadola
Netflix, PGA Shoot for a Hole In One With New Behind the Scenes Series

Netflix still doesn't broadcast live sports, but it is dipping its toe further into sports.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report has previously shied away from sports content at a time when most other content services have leaned in, but that could be changing as the company starts producing more sports documentaries. 

Netflix and Box to Box Films, the production company behind "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," and Vox Media Studios are working on a documentary that will be a behind the scenes look at the PGA Tour and feature a number of high profile golfers. 

"This documentary will give fans an authentic look into the real lives of our athletes, and what it's like to win — and lose — during a season on the PGA Tour," said Rick Anderson, chief media officer of the PGA Tour.

Filming for the series is already underway and will continue throughout the 2022 PGA Tour season. 

Why It Matters 

While the legacy broadcasters like NBC, FOX, ABC (ESPN) and CBS battle for live sports, next-generation streamers like Amazon Prime and Hulu have also become players in the genre. 

Amazon Prime currently broadcasts NFL Thursday Night Football, WNBA games and certain Yankees games in the New York market. Hulu also has live sports options on its premium service. 

Live sports are some of the only traditional broadcast programs that still command large audiences and the advertising dollars that come with it. 

However, since Netflix doesn't rely on advertising dollars, its revenue comes from its 214 million paid subscibers, the company has not jumped into live sports. 

But producing sports documentaries and other programming tied to sports seems to be a way for the company to get its foot into the door. 

