Netflix Dominates Oscar Nominations With Hollywood Drama 'Mank'

This year, Netflix received 35 Oscar nominations, led by 'Mank.' Last year, it had 24 nominations but won just two awards.

Streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report dominated the 2021 Academy Award nominations, including 10 for "Mank," a biographical drama about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.

The Los Gatos, Calif., company also garnered six nominations for Aaron Sorkin's historical legal drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and five for George C. Wolfe's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman.

David Fincher's "Mank" received 10 Oscar nominations, including for best picture, best director, best actor and best supporting actress.

This year, Netflix has received 35 nominations; Last year, it had 24 nominations but walked away with just two awards, for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "Marriage Story."

Nominations for best film also included "Sound of Metal," "Nomadland," "Minari," "Judas and the Black Messiah," and "The Father." These movies also received six Oscar nominations each.

The nominees for best actor included Riz Ahmed for "Sound of Metal," Boseman for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Gary Oldman for "Mank," Anthony Hopkins for "The Father" and Steven Yuen for "Minari."

"Minari" recently won best foreign film at the recently concluded Golden Globes ceremony. The film was not nominated in the best picture category because it reportedly did not meet the Globes' 50% English language requirement.

Nominees for best female actor included Davis for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Frances McDormand for "Nomadland," Carey Mulligan for "Promising Young Woman" and Vanessa Kirby for "Pieces of a Woman."

The Oscar ceremony will be held on April 25. The ceremony was delayed by two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of Netflix at last check were off 1.3% at $511.49.