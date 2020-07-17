Netflix Disappoints: Here's What Wall Street Is Saying

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report shares on Friday were lower after the company on Thursday after the market close reported a second-quarter earnings miss and a slowdown in guidance for subscriptions added in the third quarter.

The Los Gatos, Calif., streaming-entertainment major reported earnings of $1.59 a share on revenue of $6.14 billion. Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $1.81 a share on revenue of $6.08 billion.

For the third quarter, the company expects to add 2.5 million paid subscribers, less than half the consensus estimate of 5.27 million.

Here's what Wall Street is saying.

Credit Suisse (downgraded to neutral from outperform, PT cut to $525 from $550)

Our long-term view of Netflix as the clear global subscription streaming leader is unchanged, but to shift the valuation paradigm from these levels would require, in our view, investors: (1) adding mobile to total addressable market; (2) assuming Netflix will be able to bundle and sell more products with its service; or (3) anticipating robust free cash flow and its deployment.

-Douglas Mitchelson

UBS (maintains underperform rating and $220 PT)

We believe that Netflix is substantially overvalued. After a pause in production spending during the covid-19 pandemic, we expect the company to continue to increase its marketing and content spending over the next several years in order to maintain the pace of its subscriber growth. Should cash burn stabilize and reverse trajectory, we are prepared to reconsider our underperform rating.

- Michael Pachter

JPMorgan (maintains overweight rating, raises PT to $625 from $535)

We believe NFLX is a key beneficiary and driver of the ongoing disruption of linear TV, with the company’s content performing well globally and driving a virtuous circle of strong subscriber growth, more revenue, and growing profit. ... NFLX has considerable leverage in its model as higher subs have a disproportionately larger impact on profit against relatively fixed content costs.

- Doug Anmuth

Jefferies (maintains buy rating, raises PT to $550 from $520)

While the soft third-quarter outlook may put the stock in the penalty box near-term, there is no change to our positive long-term thesis. We view NFLX as a consistent high double-digit growth story with sizable margin expansion over time. We expressed caution heading into the print given the swift stock move and elevated multiple, but we would use any persistent near-term weakness as an opportunity to accumulate shares.

- Alex Giaimo

Netflix shares fell 6.2% to $494.59 at last check.