Netflix's Performance Dented by Competition From Disney and Apple

Netflix reported 550,000 new domestic subscribers, below analysts' estimates. However, it topped forecasts on the international front.

Netflix added fewer domestic subscribers than expected last quarter, which could fuel investors' concerns about its prospects in the face of increased domestic competition.

The streaming giant added 550,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, below a consensus of 600,000 according to FactSet, and pinned the miss on pricing changes and the launch of rival services in the U.S. As of the fourth quarter, Netflix began breaking up its subscriber and revenue reports into four regions: UCAN (U.S. and Canada), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), LATAM (Latin America) and APAC (Asian-Pacific).

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report shares were fluctuating immediately following its fourth quarter release, but were lately up slightly in after hours trading.

"Our low membership growth in UCAN is probably due to our recent price changes and to US competitive launches," Netflix wrote in its shareholder letter. "We have seen more muted impact from competitive launches outside the US (NL, CA, AU). As always, we are working hard to improve our service to combat these factors and push net adds higher over time."

On the international front in Q4, Netflix topped expectations on subscriber growth, posting 8.3 million new subscribers versus a 7.2 million consensus.

For Q1, Netflix was guiding for 7 million streaming net adds globally, short of the 8.88 million expected by analysts. "Our Q1 forecast reflects the continued, slightly elevated churn levels we are seeing in the US plus an expectation for more balanced paid net adds across Q1 and Q2 this year," the company wrote.

Last quarter saw the launch of Disney+ (DIS) - Get Report and Apple (APPL) TV+, and more streaming services will launch in the U.S. in the first half of 2020. Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Report Peacock is due for an initial launch in April 2020, and AT&T (T) - Get Report TimeWarner's HBO Max will launch in May.

In its shareholder letter, Netflix made the case that despite new competitors entering the arena in the fourth quarter, its viewing per membership grew. Netflix also pointed to a Google Trends chart showing greater interest, as seen in search trends, in The Witcher -- a buzzy TV show that Netflix debuted last quarter -- versus The Mandalorian (Disney+), The Morning Show (Apple TV+) and Jack Ryan (Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report Prime Video).

"As an example, in Q4, despite the big debut of Disney+ and the launch of Apple TV+, our viewing per membership grew both globally and in the US on a year over year basis, consistent with recent quarters," the company wrote.

