Netflix Sets $100M Fund for Groups Backing Black Communities

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report said it was donating 2% of its cash holdings, an initial investment of up to $100 million, to financial institutions and organizations that "directly support black communities in the U.S."

The Los Gatos, Calif., entertainment-streaming major says investing in underserved communities can make a meaningful difference.

Netflix specifically said the funds should help more families buy first homes, save for college or start small businesses.

Netflix cites the fact that banks that are black-owned represent only 1% of America's commercial banking assets.

As part of the first step of this $100 million commitment, the media-streaming company will place $25 million in a new fund called the Black Economic Development Initiative. The initiative will be managed by the non-profit Local Initiatives Support Corp.

Some $10 million will go to the Hope Credit Union in the form of a "transformational deposit" in order to "fuel economic opportunity in underserved communities across the deep South.

"Black banks have been fighting to better their communities for decades, but they’re disadvantaged by their lack of access to capital," Aaron Mitchell, Netflix's director of talent acquisition, and Shannon Alwyn, treasury director, said in a joint statement announcing the fund.

LISC is a prominent destination for corporate giving, with the organization last week unveiling a $60 million covid-19 economic-development partnership with Kaiser Permanente, the Oakland, Calif., non-profit health-care provider.

On Tuesday, the organization also received a $10 million commitment from Citi to support the New York Forward Loan Fund.

