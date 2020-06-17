Netflix CEO to Donate $120M to Black Higher-Education Causes

Netflix Co-Founder Reed Hastings and his wife will donate $40 million each to the United Negro College Fund and two colleges.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report Chief Executive Reed Hastings said he and his wife, Patty Quillin, are donating $120 million to higher-education opportunities for black people.

He told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin that the couple will give $40 million to the United Negro College Fund and to the historically black schools Spelman College and Morehouse College.

“There are many good places to donate, but the [historically black colleges] are 150 years old, incredibly resilient, producing an amazing number of black graduates,” Hastings said in the interview, which was recorded Monday.

A number of corporate executives are supporting black causes to show they are aligned with the civil-rights movement that has mushroomed after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

“The amount of tragedy really did get us to focus and say, ‘let’s do something now that will be supportive of these great institutions and give people some sense of hope,’” Hastings said.

“This moment is not the first time that racism has reared its terrible, ugly head.”

“We want to help draw attention to the [historically black colleges and universities], to them being part of the solution for America, and for black children to aspire to,” he said.

