September 22, 2021
Is the FAANG Portfolio Getting Long in the Tooth?
Netflix to Buy Manager of Willy Wonka Creator Roald Dahl's Characters

Netflix is buying a company that manages British author Roald Dahl's characters, including Willy Wonka, Matilda and The BFG.
Streaming entertainment titan Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report said Wednesday that it’s buying Roald Dahl Story Co. 

Terms weren't disclosed.

Roald Dahl Story manages the rights to the British fiction author Roald Dahl’s characters and stories. He lived from 1916 to 1990.

“This acquisition builds on the partnership we started three years ago to create a slate of animated TV series,” Netflix, Los Gatos, Calif., said in a statement.

“For example, Academy Award winning filmmaker Taika Waititi and Academy Award nominee Phil Johnston are now hard at work on a series based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

This “opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture -- the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more,” Netflix said.

“Roald Dahl's books have been translated into 63 languages and sold more than 300 million copies worldwide, with characters like Matilda, The BFG, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Willy Wonka and The Twits.”

Netflix stock recently traded at $579.90, up 1.2%.

Morningstar analyst Neil Macker puts fair value for the stock at $250 and assigns it a narrow moat.

“While management expects [subscription] adds to accelerate to 3.5 million next quarter, this is well behind our previous expectation of 6.9 million,” he wrote in a July commentary.

“We think the firm is experiencing not only saturation in its largest markets but also strong competition in the regions with the most potential growth, as we previously expected, and continue to expect.”

