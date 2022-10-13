Netflix Announces Price for New Ad-Supported Tier

Netflix has been signaling recently that after years of resistance, the streaming giant would introduce an advertiser-support tier.

Now, the once invincible streaming service has said that it's ad-supporter tier, "Basic with ads,” will cost $6.99 a month.

The tier will launch on Nov. 3.

A limited number of TV series and movies (it's unclear at the moment which specific titles) will initially be unavailable due to licensing restrictions.

The commercials will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during Netflix’s content. Brands will have the ability to opt out of content they don't wish to be associated with.

Additionally, the ratings company Nielsen will begin to measure Netflix's digital audience starting in 2023, so brands will have a clear sense of how Netflix's titles perform. Previously, Netflix kept this information under tight lock and key.

At $6.99, this price tier is well below competitors such as Disney+ (DIS) and HBO Max (WBD) .

This change comes as Netflix, which still has the highest overall subscriber totals, has begun to lose subscribers this year and has seen its stock value drop

Netflix is due to report third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, Oct. 18.