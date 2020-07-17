Netflix, Boeing Make the Grade: The Week in Analyst Reports
Stock analysts were busy this week as they issued reports on such companies as Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Report, Boeing (BA) - Get Report, and Spotify (SPOT) - Get Report.
Upgrades
Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Report was upgraded by BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson to outperform from market perform. He raised his price target to $33 a share from $23.
Downgrades
Intel (INTC) - Get Report was downgraded by Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari to sell from neutral with a price target of $54, down from $65.
Nio (NIO) - Get Report was downgraded by Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang for the second time in a month, to sell from neutral.
Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report shares were downgraded by Cowen analyst Doug Creutz to market perform from outperform. Creutz trimmed his price target to $97 from $101.
Netflix NFLX was downgraded by UBS analyst Eric Sheridan to neutral from buy, with a price target of $535.
Spotify (SPOT) - Get Report was cut to sell from buy Eric Sheridan, a UBS analyst, who raised his price target to $204 from $189.
Boeing (BA) - Get Report was downgraded to underperform from peer perform by Wolfe analyst Hunter Keay, who has a share-price target of $149.
Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Report was downgraded by UBS analysts to neutral from buy. The analysts raised their share-price target to $58 from $48.
Price Target Changes
Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report price target was raised to $3,700 from $2,750 by Cowen analyst John Blackledge, who affirmed his outperform rating.
Cruise ship operator Carnival's (CCL) - Get Report price target was lowered to $24 from $30 by Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski, who kept his buy rating on the shares. Wedbush analyst James Hardiman lowered his price target on Carnival to $20 from $29, while affirming his neutral rating.
Mohawk Industries (MHK) - Get Report: Wells Fargo analyst Truman Patterson lowered his price target on the flooring-products maker to $70 from $80 while keeping an underweight rating on the shares.
Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report price target was raised $1,400 from $700 by Credit Suisse analysts Dan Levy and AJ Denham.
Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report price target was raised to $450 from $350 by Needham analyst Laura Martin, who affirmed her buy rating.
Nvidia’s (NVDA) - Get Report price target was raised to $475 from $410 by Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay, who affirmed his outperform rating.
Initiation of Coverage
Biopharmaceutical company Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report was initiated with a buy rating by Jefferies analyst Michael Yee with a share-price target of $90.
Electric vehicle maker Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report was initiated with a hold rating by Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner with a $54 price target.
Walt Disney was initiated with a buy rating and a $137 price target by Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman.