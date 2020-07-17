The weekly guide to upgrades, downgrades and price target changes includes price target downgrades to Netflix, Boeing, and Spotify.

Stock analysts were busy this week as they issued reports on such companies as Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Report, Boeing (BA) - Get Report, and Spotify (SPOT) - Get Report.

Upgrades

Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Report was upgraded by BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson to outperform from market perform. He raised his price target to $33 a share from $23.

Downgrades

Intel (INTC) - Get Report was downgraded by Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari to sell from neutral with a price target of $54, down from $65.

Nio (NIO) - Get Report was downgraded by Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang for the second time in a month, to sell from neutral.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report shares were downgraded by Cowen analyst Doug Creutz to market perform from outperform. Creutz trimmed his price target to $97 from $101.

Netflix NFLX was downgraded by UBS analyst Eric Sheridan to neutral from buy, with a price target of $535.

Spotify (SPOT) - Get Report was cut to sell from buy Eric Sheridan, a UBS analyst, who raised his price target to $204 from $189.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report was downgraded to underperform from peer perform by Wolfe analyst Hunter Keay, who has a share-price target of $149.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Report was downgraded by UBS analysts to neutral from buy. The analysts raised their share-price target to $58 from $48.

Price Target Changes

Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report price target was raised to $3,700 from $2,750 by Cowen analyst John Blackledge, who affirmed his outperform rating.

Cruise ship operator Carnival's (CCL) - Get Report price target was lowered to $24 from $30 by Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski, who kept his buy rating on the shares. Wedbush analyst James Hardiman lowered his price target on Carnival to $20 from $29, while affirming his neutral rating.

Mohawk Industries (MHK) - Get Report: Wells Fargo analyst Truman Patterson lowered his price target on the flooring-products maker to $70 from $80 while keeping an underweight rating on the shares.

Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report price target was raised $1,400 from $700 by Credit Suisse analysts Dan Levy and AJ Denham.

Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report price target was raised to $450 from $350 by Needham analyst Laura Martin, who affirmed her buy rating.

Nvidia’s (NVDA) - Get Report price target was raised to $475 from $410 by Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay, who affirmed his outperform rating.

Initiation of Coverage

Biopharmaceutical company Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report was initiated with a buy rating by Jefferies analyst Michael Yee with a share-price target of $90.

Electric vehicle maker Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report was initiated with a hold rating by Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner with a $54 price target.

Walt Disney was initiated with a buy rating and a $137 price target by Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman.