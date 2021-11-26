Nearly Half of American Consumers Won't Be Shopping or Traveling This Holiday Season

The study was conducted long before a new Covid-19 variant sent the market plummeting on Black Friday.

More than 50% Americans won't attending large gatherings due to the risk of Covid infections and varying vaccination rates across states, according to a limited study by Qualtrics.

That includes be shopping in-store for holiday sales, or traveling, or participating in celebratory football games, or anything else that takes them in close contact with other people.

Qualtrics makes software for businesses to track customer interactions, brands and employees.

The study conducted between Oct. 12 and Oct. 15 of 1,309 people found that half of participants are still worried about gathering for the holidays because of Covid.

Qualtrics found that less than half of Americans surveyed last month were comfortable participating in Black Friday sales, Thanksgiving day football games, holiday office parties, traveling or attending religious gatherings among others.

On Friday, a new Covid strain emerging in South Africa's business hub in Johannesburg had investors concerned about fresh lockdowns and restrictions. That news sent the Dow diving 900 points in a short Friday session.

Only 44% Americans feel comfortable with holiday travel, the study that surveyed over 1,300 Americans aged 18 years or older who are employed full time or part time, found.

Black Friday is usually seen as the unofficial kickoff of the holiday sales season. But this year, the post-Thanksgiving shopping rush could be hampered by a dangerous new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19.

Close to 35% of people surveyed in October said they will do more holiday shopping online this year.

The National Retail Federation estimates that 158.3 million people will make purchases in-store or online over the four-day period between Nov. 26 and Nov. 29