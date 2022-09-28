NBA Unveils Next Generation of Fan Engagement

The NBA, Turner Sports, and Microsoft all collaborated on the league's latest effort to draw in fans.

Live sports is still one of the best things going in the media entertainment world, and the major sports leagues are looking for more ways to engage fans.

The National Basketball Association looks to connect more fans to the game as it on Sept. 28 unveiled the updated version of its league mobile app.

The app is a collaboration between the NBA, Microsoft (MSFT) , and Turner Sports, which has a joint venture with the league.

Microsoft, the NBA's cloud and artificial intelligence partner, built the new platform. The app uses information you give when signing up -- favorite teams and players -- to give users a more curated experience.

The "For You" page on the app combines news from around the league with video highlights and other NBA-produced content.

The new NBA app also connects to NBA League Pass and NBA TV, so you can watch live games from the app. The app also features live programming like all pregame and postgame NBA press conferences

“Launching our new NBA App and digital platform is a major milestone as we continue to build and strengthen our direct-to-consumer offerings,” said Chris Benyarko, EVP of direct to consumer for league. “We are thrilled to deliver a reimagined product that will enhance and personalize the way NBA fans engage with the league on a daily basis.”

The app allows users to look up basic player stats, but doesn't offer any advanced statistics. The app also doesn't have a stat comparison page like other stats websites do.

Microsoft/NBA, Turner/NBA Partnerships

Microsoft became the NBA's official technology partner in April 2020, with the company promising to create a modern DTC platform featuring enhanced streaming capabilities that was powered by Azure's AI.

Last year, Microsoft and the NBA announced the launch of CourtOptix on NBA.com which uses that AI to create real-time data visualizations based on players on-court physical metrics.

And yet, the apps stat page is still lacking. But check out NBA CourtOptix if you want every minute stat and detail of the game. Instead of Azure, SAP runs the NBA App stats page.

NBA Digital, the partnership between the NBA and Turner Sports, produces much of the content on the app.

The app also features links to NBABet, NBA Store, the league's ticket store and podcasts.

NBA Cost of Empty Seats

In the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks are the kings of losing potential gameday revenue, followed by the pricy seats at the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Chicago Bulls.

The Hawks lost $1.23 million in potential money per home game, while the Nets lose $1.03 million, the Knicks lose $710,000, the Clippers lose $704,000 and the Bulls lost $656,000.

The United Center where the Bulls play is the largest stadium in the league with a max capacity of 23,500. The Atlanta Hawks average the most empty seats per game at 5,619.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the lowest average ticket price in the league at $91.