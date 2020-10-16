Navistar, CIT Group: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday

Badger Meter, CIT Group, Navistar, Hertz and PQ Group are some of the top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were rising Friday after a surge in retail sales and improved sentiment among consumers.

Here are some of the biggest gainers in the stock market Friday:

1. Badger Meter | Percentage Increase Over 13%

Shares of Badger Meter (BMI) - Get Report were climbing after the water measurement equipment maker beat Wall Street's beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. The company did not issue any guidance.

2. CIT Group | Percentage Increase Over 26%

CIT Group (CIT) - Get Report was advancing after the financial services company agreed to merge with First Citizens Bancshares (FCNCA) - Get Report, creating the 19th largest U.S. bank based on assets. The combined bank would have more than $100 billion of assets and $80 billion of deposits.

3. Navistar | Percentage Increase Over 22%

Navistar International (NAV) - Get Report was soaring after the farm and heavy construction machinery maker said $44.50 a share cash would be an offer it could accept from Traton, Volkswagen's heavy-truck division. Traton had called $43 its "best and final" offer and put a Friday deadline on that bid.

4. Hertz Global Holdings | Percentage Increase Over 126%

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) - Get Report shares more than doubled after the rental-car chain said it had obtained $1.65 billion in financing to help it emerge from bankruptcy proceedings. Hertz filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in May.

5. PQ Group Holdings | Percentage Increase Over 12%

PQ Group Holdings (PQG) - Get Report was surging after the chemical company agreed to sell its performance materials business to an affiliate of Jordan Co., a private equity firm, for $650 million. PQ Group said it expected to use the proceeds of the sale, along with some current cash balances, to reduce debt by about $460 million, while allocating $250 million, or $1.84 per share, to a planned special dividend.