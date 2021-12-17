Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Publish date:

Nauticus, Ocean-Robots Firm, to Go Public Via $560M SPAC Deal

Nauticus makes AI software for ocean-tasked robots. It's going public via a special purpose acquisition company, CleanTech Acquisition.
Author:

Nauticus Robots, a developer of cloud-based software for ocean-tasked robots and services, is going public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company CleanTech Acquisition. CLAQ 

The company, which was founded by ex-NASA engineers, will have a pro forma equity value of $560 million with cash on hand of about $222 million following its merger with CleanTech. 

"The ocean will be the epicenter in our fight against climate change and the offshore ocean services industry has signaled the beginning of a major technology revolution to combat it," Nauticus Founder and CEO Nicolaus Radford said. 

The company is working on robots to be dropped from the surface to the seabed, providing services to industries like energy and fishing. Nauticus says its offerings will save clients money and lower emissions. 

TheStreet Recommends

Nauticus expects sales this year of $8 million, but expects that number to grow quickly in coming years. It is raising $73 million in funding through equity and convertible bonds in a private investment in public equity associated with the SPAC merger. 

PIPE investors include multiple current Nauticus investors, including offshore driller Transocean  (RIG) - Get Transocean Ltd. Report, oilfield services giant Schlumberger  (SLB) - Get Schlumberger NV Report and robotics systems maker AeroVironment  (AVAV) - Get AeroVironment, Inc. Report

That investment, along with the about $170 million CleanTech raised in July, according to The Wall Street Journal, will be used to fund the company's growth. 

At last check CLAQ shares were trading up 0.3% at $9.95.

SPACs, or blank-check companies, are formed for the express purpose of finding and merging with an operating partner. The idea is to speed the operating company to the public markets and avoid the extended process of a traditional initial public offering.

Spotify Close to Sealing Licensing Deals with Major Record Labels
INVESTING
SPOT

Spotify Wants To Turn Everything Into Podcasts, Including Radio Shows

TikTok Challenge School Closings Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TWTR

Vague TikTok Threat Prompt School Closures Nationwide

Gas Savings Will Go to Thanksgiving Meal Says Stew Leonard’s CEO
INVESTING
AMZNWMTKR

Grocery Stores Didn’t Have Much Of Feast During Thanksgiving

Eugene I. Lee Jr. Ricardo Cardenas Lead
INVESTING
DRI

Darden CEO to Step Down After Leading Olive Garden Parent Through Pandemic

pexels-rodnae-productions-7821901
Sponsored Story

A Small Business Guide to Manage and Accept B2B Payments

Bitcoin Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin View: A Third of Americans Say It'll Hit $100,000 by End of 2022

Caesars Will Put Itself Up for Sale as Soon as This Week - Report
INVESTING
CZRPDYPFDKNG

Bet on Caesars and Flutter After Recent Declines, Wells Fargo Says

How WhatsApp Will Help Make Facebook Money
INVESTING
JPMFB

JPMorgan Settles Charges It Used Messaging to Skirt Records Rules