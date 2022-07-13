Universal Studios Theme Parks Jump on a Tasty Trend

When a national holiday rolls around, friends and family always ask, so what are your plans for the holiday. July 13 is a special holiday that happens to be near and dear to a lot of people.

National Fry Day falls on July 13, and it should not to be confused with Friday. But what does this holiday mean? It means people go all out on getting in some yummy, delicious french fries. When restaurant servers ask, "would you like fries with that?" the answer should be "yes."

When this illustrious holiday only comes around once a year, you must be picky about where you spend the holiday. Are you really going to get every fry known to man? Where else can you go to one place and get so many different types of fries in one outing. In Orlando, Fla., you have two good choices. You can head to Disney World (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report or you can make your way to Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios Orlando.

Many Offers to Choose From

Disney’s The Fry Basket is offering a Fry Flight. Its everything you love about fries without having to make any decisions. Don’t worry you will have more than one opportunity to get this trio. The Fry Flight is going to be offered during the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival, which lasts until Nov. 14. The Fry Flight includes sea salt and malt vinegar fries, BBQ bacon fries drizzled with smoked aioli, and a dessert fry of sweet potato fries with toasted marshmallow cream, candied pecans and caramel whisky.

Make it wild and enjoy fries topped with pulled pork and cheese when touring the Animal Kingdom and making a stop at Flame Tree Barbeque. Where’s the beef? Well, you can check out Wine Bar George’s steak fries. The fries are topped with steak and caramelized onion aioli.

Holy Hot Cheese, Amen!

Universal Studios City Walk has some interesting menu items at various food locations. Hot Dog Hall of Fame hits a home run with its chili cheese fries. It’s a basket of string fries, covered in melted cheese and chili. If you prefer something a little fancier for your take on this national holiday, swing on over to The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar at City Walk and order up their Parmesan Bacon Truffle Fries. They are string fries, lighted salted, and topped with melted parmesan topped with applewood smoked bacon and garnished with chives.

NBC Sports Grill & Brew has parmesan fries, while Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen offers Totchos, which are tater tots covered with spicy green chili, crispy pork belly, and andouille sausage queso.

At Universal Studios Islands of Adventure, in addition to classic crispy regular french fries at the Burger Digs, Wimpy's offers crispy curly fries. Universal Studios Florida offers wedge fries at Finnegan's Bar & Grill and chili cheese fries at Mel's Drive-In.

In Universal's resort hotels, Jake’s American Bar at Loews Royal Pacific Resort brings the spice to this nationally treasured holiday with their Jake’s Cheese Fries. This lunch item is served in a mini hot skillet. These fries are covered in white cheddar cheese fondue sauce, topped with Pico de Gallo and to kick it up just add jalapenos.

If you don’t get around to trying all these today, don’t worry there is always next Fry Day.