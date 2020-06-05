Analysts Are Sweet on Dunkin' on National Doughnut Day

Dunkin’ Brands gets a savory nod from analysts following the company's latest sales update, just in time for National Doughnut Day.

You may glaze over as you read this.

Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) - Get Report, Krispy Kreme and others are all looking to forgo the dough by handing out free doughnuts on Friday as they commemorate National Doughnut Day.

Dunkin’ Brands is offering a free doughnut with any beverage purchase, while others like JAB Holdings-owned Krispy Kreme have already been marking the sugary milestone by offering free doughnuts every day this week.

The festivities come as Dunkin’ and others look to rebound from an unprecedented pandemic-hit quarter, which, despite many locations being able to offer drive-through, pick-up and delivery for doughnut lovers and others simply in need of a coffee, has put a big hole in same-store sales and earnings.

Shares of Dunkin’ have been warming up this week following the doughnut, coffee and ice cream seller’s mid-quarter sales update, which showed improvement over the last month in its U.S. Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins sales, helped by strength in both drive-thru and in-store sales thanks to the lifting of stay-at-home restrictions.

For the eight weeks ended May 23, same-store sales for open Dunkin' U.S. stores fell 23%, but improved to a decline of 15% for the week ended May 23 from a drop of 25% for the week ended April 25, the company said.

That in turn has some analysts feeling sweeter towards Dunkin’. BTIG analyst Peter Saleh told clients in a note that he feels consensus estimates on Dunkin' are too conservative, and that sales are likely to heat up stronger than expected.

"We expect the Dunkin' U.S. sales recovery to continue over the coming months, aiding franchisee cash flow and reducing the financial strain on the company," Saleh said, noting that recent sales-number improvements will help franchisees generate about 80% of pre-Covid cash flow expectations.

"This level of franchisee cash flow, combined with more than one year of cash on the balance sheet, will allow Dunkin' to navigate this environment with limited damage to its restaurant base, franchisees and capital structure," the analyst said.

Other analysts, however, including Cowen’s analyst Andrew Charles, are a little less sugary on the company's future prospects.

"While we are encouraged by the domestic sequential improvement at Dunkin' and Baskin Robbins, our EPS estimates are restrained by lowering our international system sales estimates on sustained closures," Charles wrote in a note to clients after Dunkin’s update.

Charles kept his market perform rating on the stock and $67 one-year price target, noting that while the company’s focus on its app-ordering offerings and other efforts are positive that it will take time to trickle down to stronger sales, “particularly if unemployment and work habits are challenged due to Covid-19."

Shares of Dunkin ended the trading day Thursday up 0.63% at $68.44.