Premarket Movers Monday: NanoVibronix, Alibaba, Lumen, Hasbro

Stock futures declined Monday as Wall Street readied for a big week of earnings from the likes of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Tesla, (TSLA) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and a policy update from the Federal Reserve.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday:

1. NanoVibronix | Up 26.1%

Shares of NanoVibronix (NAOV) - Get Report climbed after the medical device company said a medical journal is publishing an article with "overwhelmingly positive findings" from a study of patients that used the company's UroShield treatment for urinary tract infections in real world settings.

2. Hasbro | Up 2.8%

Hasbro (HAS) - Get Report shares climbed after the toymaker posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings as its recent focus on digital gaming and entertainment continues to add to the company's top and bottom lines. Revenue rose 53% to $1.32 billion.

3. Lumen Technologies | Up 4%

Shares of Lumen Technologies (LUMN) - Get Report rose after the communications-infrastructure company said it would sell its Latin American business to private-equity firm Stonepeak for $2.7 billion.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Lumen was negotiating to sell some assets to private-equity titan Apollo Global Management (APO) - Get Report.

4. Alibaba Group | Down 3.2%

Alibaba Group (BABA) - Get Report shares were slipping amid concerns about the Chinese government's crackdown on a number of large companies, such as Didi Global (DIDI) - Get Report and TAL (TAL) - Get Report Education, which saw its shares drop last week as Chinese authorities considered asking all companies that offer tutoring to go non-profit.

5. Lockheed Martin | Down 0.73%

Shares of Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Report declined after the aerospace giant posted modestly weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings, while boosting its full-year profit forecast amid a rebound in sales in its key aeronautics division.

