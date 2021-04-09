TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Naked Brand Group Jumps as Ault Takes 6.4% Stake

Ault Global disclosed that it held more than 41 million, or 6.4%, of Naked Brand Group's shares.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Naked Brand Group  (NAKD) - Get Report jumped after the apparel and swimwear company disclosed that Ault Global Holdings DPW had taken a 6.4% stake.

Ault Global, an investment firm associated with crypto-linked stocks that has started originating loans collateralized with bitcoin and ethereum. holds more than 41.1 million shares of Naked Brand Group.

At last check Naked Brand Group, Auckland, New Zealand, was 20% higher at 74 cents a share. Ault Global recently was off 0.9% at $3.24.

Naked Brand was part of the retail-trading meme bump earlier this year. 

Read More: Mrs. Dow Jones Discusses How to Cautiously Invest in Meme Stocks

Read More: Dave Portnoy's Takeaway from Rise and Fall of Meme Stocks

Stocks fueled by retail investors on message boards like Reddit have caught the attention of casual Wall Street watchers and lawmakers. 

The Redditt-driven market frenzy began in earnest in January, when retail traders using the Reddit messaging board WallStreetBets and StockTwits and placing trades through free online trading apps like Robinhood ganged up on short sellers who'd taken positions in stocks like GameStop  (GME) - Get Report and AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report.

Short sellers bet that stock prices will decline.

Naked Brand shares in late October were trading at less than 7 cents each. In late January they'd run up as high as $3.40.

Read More: 'Meme' Stocks Soar as Message Board-Driven Mania Continues 

The U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs held a hearing entitled "Who Wins on Wall Street? GameStop, Robinhood, and the State of Retail Investing” in March. The meeting took testimony from a number of legal and financial industry experts. 

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Alerts on 737 MAX Issue; Southwest, American, United Pull Planes

TherapeuticsMD Is a Top Stock Under $10 for 2015: David Peltier
INVESTING

TherapeuticsMD's Hormone Therapy Approved in U.K. and Belgium

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Gain, Nasdaq Slides as Bond Yields Jump on Delayed PPI Data

apple-amazon-google-facebook
INVESTING

FAANG Bite: Amazon, Alphabet Stocks Build Momentum

7. Qualcomm
INVESTING

Semiconductors Watchlist: Cramer Likes Qualcomm, Marvell

general-electric (1)
INVESTING

General Electric Shares Active After UBS Boosts Price Target to $17

Johnson & Johnson Lead
INVESTING

J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Subject of EU Review on Blood Clots

How Levi Strauss Is Trying to Win Back Its Female Customers
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Friday - Levi, Boeing, Honeywell, Alibaba