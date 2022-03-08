Taco Bell Brings Back Fast Food Favorite (and Tests a New Version)

The fast food universe employs a number of strategies to keep consumers interested in its menus, from constantly offering new versions of classic items to coming up with things so outrageous that people order them just to take on the challenge of finishing their food (and posting them to social media, of course).

Another tactic that works wonders on the hungry masses is to discontinue an item to create an outcry ... only to bring back the item later down the line.

For example, Taco Bell (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report called off both its Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and its Mexican Pizza in August 2020, citing packaging waste in the case of the latter. Fans were aghast, taking to Twitter to complain and setting up petitions to bring the beloved items back.

While the rioting worked in the case of the taters, the Mexican Pizza has yet to return with ecologically friendly packaging despite fans continually mourning its loss online.

Perhaps the rumors about its comeback can be temporarily quelled by the return of another cult favorite from The Bell's menu.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Taco Bell's Potato Fandom is About To Be Even Happier

If you've missed getting a side of Nacho Fries with your quesadillas, the news is good: You can go order them again right now.

The side dish is available to Taco Bell Reward Members today and tomorrow between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and to the rest of the general public starting March 10.

Taco Bell also dropped its traditional faux movie trailer to celebrate an event called "Fry Again," which was created based on fan ideas as a result of the #Frieschallenge contest held earlier this year on Twitter.

There's a few other promotions going on as well, including free fries for Rewards members between March 24-26 with any other purchase of $1 or more and a Grubhub (GRUB) - Get Grubhub, Inc. Report deal where you can score fries for free with a $15 order between March 27 and April 13.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Taco Bell

Another Version of Nacho Fries Could Be Coming Soon

While the rest of us get another go at regular Nacho Fries, Chicago is one of the test cities getting a new variety called White Hot Ranch Fries, which are perfect for serious spice enthusiasts.

This loaded version is a bed of the Nacho Fries with a protein of choice on top, as well as tomatoes, cheddar cheese, low-fat sour cream (why, tho), and a "White Hot Ranch Sauce" made with buttermilk and ghost peppers.

There's no telling whether this offering will be popular enough to go big, but ghost pepper is no joke, so it remains to be seen if the Windy City's denizens are steel-stomached enough to handle it.

The Strategy of Making Customers Feel Special

Taco Bell is notoriously savvy when it comes to understanding its customer base and making those people feel valued. Hiring high-profile musician Lil' Nas in 2021 as its chief impact officer with a mission of "pursuit of positive disruption" was a unique move that also appealed to that same customer and keeps Taco Bell "cool."

But by granting early access to new items and favorites making a comeback via the Rewards app, the chain's found another way to connect to customers who already use their phones for just about everything. And since there's no cost to become a Rewards member, you can bet that sends Taco Bell fans flying to download the app.

If those same Rewards members are the first to get Nacho Fries, for instance, then we know exactly who will get access to the Mexican Pizza first when it makes its triumphant return to the spotlight.

The Taco Lover's pass is also an example of this strategy, which Taco Bell Chief Digital Officer Zipporah Allen says tripled customer visits and drove additional sales. She says that now that Taco Bell has proof that a subscription service has potential, the world is "kind of our oyster."

In other words, the Taco Bell V.I.P. experience is probably just getting started.