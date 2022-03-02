Which Mutual Funds and ETFs are Most Exposed to Russia?

Russia’s invasion may have made you leery of Russian stocks. That’s quite understandable given their recent plunge.

That’s quite understandable when the two biggest U.S. exchange-traded funds focusing on Russian stocks have dropped more than 70% since Feb. 16 and the Moscow Exchange has been closed since Monday.

If you want to avoid mutual funds and ETFs that hold Russian stocks, you might want to check out the following lists from Morningstar that include the active, diversified, emerging market stock funds and similar but passive funds with the biggest exposure to Russia.

Yegor Aleyev\TASS via Getty Images

Diversified means they focus on more than just one country. The list includes both mutual funds and ETFs.

Active Funds

As for the active funds list, it includes:

· GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund GQGRX, with a 17% exposure to Russia;

· GMO Emerging Markets Fund (GMOEX) - Get GMO Emerging Markets III Report, with a 13% exposure to Russia;

· Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Managed Volatility Fund JOLIX, with a 12% exposure to Russia;

· Invesco Emerging Markets All Cap Fund (GTDDX) - Get Invesco Emerging Markets AllCap A Report, with a 12% exposure to Russia; and

· Wasatch Frontier Emerging Small Countries Fund (WAFMX) - Get Wasatch Frt Emg Small Countries Inv Report, with an 11% exposure to Russia.

Passive Funds

The passive funds roster includes:

· iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) - Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Report, with a 12% exposure to Russia;

· Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index Fund (SFENX) - Get Schwab Fundml Emerg Mkts Lrg Co Idx Report, with an 11% exposure to Russia;

· VictoryShares Emerging Market High Dividend Volatility Weighted ETF (CEY) - Get VictoryShares Emerging Market High Dividend Volatility Wtd ETF Report, with a 10% exposure to Russia;

· Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) - Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Report, with a 9% exposure to Russia; and

· Pimco RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (MFEM) - Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Report, with a 9% exposure to Russia.

