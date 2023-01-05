Musk Will Right the Ship at Twitter in 2023: Blackstone Strategist Wien

Blackstone's Byron Wien releases his 38th annual list of the top surprises for the year just begun.

Elon Musk has made a hash out of his Twitter purchase so far.

He fired about two-thirds of the company’s staff, only to find that he needed to hire back some workers. He started, stopped, then started again a paid subscription service.

And Musk has criticized some of Twitter’s advertisers for pausing their ads. Given that advertising accounts for 90% of the company’s revenue, that criticism might not have been such a good idea.

The question of whether the Tesla chief executive can succeed in righting Twitter’s struggling finances remains open. Many experts have expressed doubts.

But the esteemed veteran investment strategist Byron Wien, now vice chairman of private-equity titan Blackstone, isn’t one of them.

Wien has released his 38th annual list of top 10 economic, financial and political surprises for the year just begun.

He defines a “surprise” as an event that the average investor would assign only a one-out-of-three chance of taking place but that he sees a better than 50% likelihood of happening.

Wien formed the list with help from Joe Zidle, chief Investment strategist in Blackstone’s Private Wealth Solutions group.

Here are some of Wien’s most interesting picks, including one about Musk and Twitter.