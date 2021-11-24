Musk Sells Another 934,091 Tesla Shares for $1.05 Billion

Since his Nov. 6 tweet pledging to dump 10% of his stock if Twitter voters approved, Musk has unloaded 9.2 million shares worth $9.9 billion.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.05 billion Tuesday, according to Tesla’s SEC filings.

He did that after exercising options to purchase 2.15 million shares. The numbers mean he sold at an average price of $1,166. Tesla recently traded at $1,090, down 2%.

Since his Nov. 6 tweet pledging to dump 10% of his stock if Twitter voters approved (and a majority did), Musk has unloaded 9.2 million shares worth $9.9 billion. The stock has sunk 11% since Nov. 4.

Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein likes the company, assigning it a narrow moat. But he thinks the stock is overvalued, putting fair value at $688.

“We do not view management's potential decision to sell stock as a reason to change our forecast for Tesla,” he wrote in a commentary last week.

“Since reaching an all-time high of $1,243 per share in early November, Tesla's stock has fallen over 20%. We think some of the sell-off has been due to the market readjusting its long-term expectations for the company amid increasing competition.

“However, with shares still trading roughly 45% above our fair value estimate and in two-star territory, we continue to view Tesla as overvalued.

“With shares trading close to our bull-case fair value estimate of $1,200 per share, we think the market is assuming Tesla becomes a top-five automaker globally in annual vehicles sold and is successful in launching its high-margin autonomous driving software subscription service.

“Our base case still assumes Tesla is successful in becoming a top-10 automaker.”