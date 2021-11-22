Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Did Elon Musk Keep His Promise By Selling Tesla Stock?
Did Elon Musk Keep His Promise By Selling Tesla Stock?
Publish date:

Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon Don't Get Along, New Lawsuit Says

JPMorgan sued Tesla last week, saying the EV producer owes it $162 million from a trade it helped arrange seven years ago.
Author:

JPMorgan Chase's  (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report lawsuit against former client Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report last week might lead you to believe that the two companies’ chief executives, Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk, aren’t exactly buddy-buddy.

That’s indeed the case, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing knowledgeable sources.

Officials at the companies have gotten upset with each other over the years. And when Dimon and Musk have attempted to repair the damage, they got into it themselves, the sources said.

JPMorgan has wanted to distance itself from Tesla for a while, they said. In its suit last week, the bank said Tesla owes it $162 million from a trade it helped arrange seven years ago.

Musk’s response to The Journal: “If JPM doesn’t withdraw their lawsuit, I will give them a one star review on Yelp. This is my final warning!”

TheStreet Recommends

The brouhaha certainly isn’t hurting either company’s stock Monday. Tesla recently traded at $1,170, up 3%, and JPMorgan at $165.80, up 3%.

Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein puts fair value for Tesla at $680, giving it a narrow moat.

“Since reaching an all-time high of $1,243 per share in early November, Tesla's stock has fallen over 20%,” he wrote last Monday.

“We think some of the selloff has been due to the market readjusting its long-term expectations for the company amid increasing competition.

“However, with [the] shares still trading roughly 45% above our fair value estimate and in 2-star territory, we continue to view Tesla as overvalued.”

The market is assuming Tesla becomes a top-five global automaker in sales, but Goldstein sees top 10 as more likely.

Sony's PlayStation 5 Officially Launches In China, But Consumers Fear Supplies Running Out, Games May Face Censorship
INVESTING

Walmart Plus Has Early Black Friday Sales On PlayStation, Xbox

Singer Jason Derulo Invests In Clothing and Real Estate, Not Wall Street
TECHNOLOGY

Twitter Launches Live Primetime Shopping Show

Tesla charging stations are shown outside of the Tesla factory in Fremont, Calif. Photo: AP
INVESTING

Tesla Back to New Highs? Let's Look at the Chart.

4. Korea: Shaking with one hand
INVESTING

New Billionaires Tax May Spark Questionable Accounting, Critics Say

Bitcoin Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

El Salvador to Build 'Bitcoin City' at Volcano's Base

Jim Cramer Explains Why He Doesn't Like GoDaddy Stock
INVESTING

GoDaddy Data Breach Leaves 1.2 Million Users Vulnerable

Court In China Says Cryptocurrency 'not Protected By Law' In Ruling That Could Set A Precedent For Bitcoin Lawsuits
INVESTING

Hackers Amp Up Crypto Attacks in SIM Swap Strategy

echo_hero
PERSONAL FINANCE

Black Friday Amazon Echo and Alexa Smart Speaker Deals