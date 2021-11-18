Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Google to Expand New York City Campus With $2.1 Billion Building
Google to Expand New York City Campus With $2.1 Billion Building
Publish date:

Murdoch Again Hits Facebook, Google Over Business Practices

'What we have seen in the past few weeks about the practices at Facebook and Google  reinforces the need for reform,' News Corp. Chairman Murdoch says.
Author:

News Corp.  (NWS) - Get News Corporation Class B Report Chairman Rupert Murdoch has made clear his dislike for Meta Platforms (Facebook)  (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report and Alphabet’s  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Google over the years and did so again on Wednesday.

The criticism came at News Corp.’s annual meeting. Murdoch thinks the duo stifles conservative views -- his media holdings' stock and trade -- and plays dirty.

"For many years our company has been leading the global debate about big digital," he said, according to Reuters. 

"What we have seen in the past few weeks about the practices at Facebook and Google surely reinforces the need for significant reform."

Big technology companies, including those two, have been accused of unfair business practices from all angles, including multiple governments, for years.

TheStreet Recommends

Murdoch is unhappy with big tech’s domination of online advertising. "Let us be very clear about the consequences of that digital ad market manipulation," he said.

"Companies have .. been overcharged for their advertising, and consumers have thus paid too much for products."

Investors like Google and Facebook. Alphabet stock has soared 31% over the past six months, recently trading at $3,004, up 1%. 

And Facebook has climbed 8% in the same period, recently trading at $340.48, little changed, despite a slew of negative allegations. To be sure, it has slipped 5% in the past month.

Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi puts Alphabet’s fair value at $3,400. He raised the estimate 6% last month, given “further YouTube and other Google apps monetization opportunities and the firm’s increasing traction in the cloud market.”

At last check News Corp. Class A shares  (NWSA) - Get News Corporation Class A Report were trading off 0.9% at $23.18.

Closing Bell: Apple Reportedly Working on Car Software; Stocks Slide on Earnings Mix
MARKETS

Apple Stock Surges On Report Saying Autonomous Car Coming in 2025

Assertion: Capitalism Isn't in the Constitution
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Rare Copy of the Constitution May be Bought With Crypto by Group of Friends

PRNews_MCR_Aerial2
INVESTING

Would You Buy This $20M Ranch in Montana Being Auctioned With No Reserve?

Will China's Cybersecurity Review Of IPOs Close The Door On Tech Firms Raising Funds In New York?
INVESTING

Sweetgreen Set to Go Public in IPO Valuing Chain at Nearly $3B

22 camry xle hybrid toyota
INVESTING

Toyota Recalls Some Camrys Due to Power Brake Problems

Walmart Lead
INVESTING

Walmart, Via Zipline, Starts Delivering Orders By Drone

Buy Activision Blizzard on This Weakness, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Activision Shares Fall, as J.P. Morgan Downgrades to Neutral

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
INVESTING

Ford Motor Ties Up With Global Foundries for Car Chips