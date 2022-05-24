PepsiCo Stokes The Fires of Nostalgia With Its Latest Flavor

Unless you're a card-carrying member of the Mountain Dew fandom, you probably have no idea how much it adores certain special edition flavors of the classic soda.

So much so, in fact, that it has its own Reddit account with more than 26,000 people in it.

Its members discuss every bit of news related to the citrus-inspired soda, from packaging changes to sharing photos of their collections of Mountain Dew bottles over the years.

That's a pretty good pedigree for a soda that's been around since the 1940's.

But Pepsi Co (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report had a stroke of genius when it decided to match its famously high-caffeine drink to video game culture, as it already had a following there anyway among those seeking something to "fuel" their gaming sessions.

Game Fuel was born in 2007, and the cult of Dew thrived more than ever before.

Today all PepsiCo has to do to thrill its fanbase is bring back one of the discontinued flavors the Mountain Dew faithful loved in the past — a tactic that just about every fast-food company uses to great effect.

And its latest foray into that territory brings back one that hails all the way back from 2010.

Mountain Dew

How PepsiCo Keeps Dew Fans Happy

PepsiCo is bringing back MTN DEW Typhoon on May 24 at 12 p.m. EST.

It is a flavor that originally launched as a result of the DEWmocracy II promotion, which allows fans to vote on flavors that PepsiCo could create.

Typhoon is a tropical punch flavor of Mountain Dew, so the timing of this return is obviously intended to accompany visits to the beach, the pool, and all your other summer adventures.

Unfortunately, you can't just saunter into your local convenience store and buy this one.

It will only be available for purchase via the Dew Store as of 9 a.m. EST, and to purchase it you'll need to be a member of Mountain Dew's loyalty club Dew Nation HQ.

Why Loyalty Programs Are Everywhere Now

The fast-food market is estimated to reach more than $675 billion by the year 2028, according to a Vantage Market Research report.

The space isn't getting any smaller, which just means those in it need to focus on innovation and invention.

From getting the Mexican Pizza a few days early to getting access to limited edition food items and merchandise, fast-food chains are locking some of their offerings behind loyalty programs.

By giving the customer the sense of being a VIP and actively rewarding them for making that decision, businesses have a chance to increase repeat visits to their restaurants.

A returning customer tends to be more engaged with a brand as well, which is good news for its bottom line.

This tactic has been successful for many businesses, from bringing in more revenue to increasing customer foot traffic.

That is one of the reasons more food and drink establishments are trying it.

It also falls in line with the success of the subscription model, which companies such as Yum! Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell and Panera Bread are currently experimenting with.

If they continue to yield successful results, you're likely to see more of them popping up near you in the future.