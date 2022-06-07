Mountain Dew's Taco Bell Classic Takes Aim at Celsius, Monster

Can the Dew take on the energy drink giants?

While most people who enjoy fast food usually head to their favorite drive-through to satisfy a craving for a certain burger, there are some who also get the same itch for certain exclusive drinks as well.

Fast food brands like Chick Fil A boast its unique Cloudberry Sunjoy, while Burger King (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report has frozen Coke and Fanta.

And if you go to Taco Bell (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report, you already know that it also deals in frozen delights, such as the Cherry Sunrise, Blue Raspberry, and Wild Cherry Freezes.

Taco Bell has one drink that's got cult status though, and it's the Baja Blast Freeze.

Thanks to a partnership with Mountain Dew (PEP) - Get PepsiCo Inc. Report, there's nowhere else you can get one of these, and that's precisely the reason why Taco Bell is so often out of them.

Naturally, PepsiCo is aware of the popularity of the Baja Blast, which you can still buy in the can — but obviously not frozen, unless you plan to freeze it yourself.

Observing the rabid reaction some fans have over it, the company has decided to build on one of its most popular flavors with an energy drink version that is clearly jockeying for space in the energy drink market.

PepsiCo

What is the new Mountain Dew Baja Blast?

Mountain Dew has announced a total of four new products coming to the Baja collection, which ought to keep fans busy chasing them down to give them a try.

The big new one is the Mtn Dew Energy Baja Blast, which is a new addition to its energy drink line and the first to use the Baja Blast flavor.

With 180 milligrams of caffeine, it should be popular with those looking to power through their mid-day slump.

There are also some sunny new flavors: Baja Gold, a tropical pineapple flavor, and Baja Mango Gem, which is mango-flavored as it says in the name.

You can find all these on store shelves this summer alongside the traditional Baja Blast in both the regular and Zero Sugar versions.

There's also a fourth new flavor, but that one you won't find for sale near you.

However, if you want to try it, there is a way.

Mountain Dew is launching a sweepstakes on June 13 called The Lost Treasures of Baja Island, which you can read about here.

Entering is pretty simple — all you do is enter your under-cap codes on the site for a chance to win a daily $1000 prize.

You can enter up to three times a day.

However, if you want a chance at trying it, you'll need to enter an under-cap code from each of the three new flavors mentioned above.

If you're chosen, you'll get to try Baja Deep Dive, which is only described as "mystery flavor dew" on a can that is purple and covered with images of deep sea divers and creatures.

Only 18,000 cases of this flavor will be released, according to Mountain Dew, so fans will need to get them when they can.

The contest details also mention the chance to win "cool limited-edition swag," although there is no further description of what said swag is.

But if you're a diehard Dew fan, chances are you'll be pretty happy with whatever you win.