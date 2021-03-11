MSG Networks and MSG Entertainment Might Re-Merge

MSG Networks and MSG Entertainment might again become one company, a media report says.

MSG Networks (MSGN) - Get Report and Madison Square Garden Entertainment MSGE are considering re-merging, a media report says.

MSG Networks shares have wavered on Thursday and at last check were trading little changed at $19.14. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares were trading 1.4% off at $114.35.

Bloomberg News reported the plan, based on remarks from people familiar with the matter.

Representatives from MSG Networks and MSG Entertainment declined to comment to Bloomberg on the matter.

Still, the potential merger would be a fascinating venture. Both entities are owned by the Dolan family and were previously one company.

Rejoining the businesses could be a strategy to safeguard both brands amid the changing consumer landscape, Bloomberg News reported.

MSG Networks is a money maker but faces sharp competition for consumer dollars from streaming services. Meanwhile, MSG Entertainment has good long-term prospects but needs a lot of cash, the news service reported.

Such a proposal remains in the early stages and it is possible that no deal may come of the talks, Bloomberg reported.

Both New York brands remain popular. MSG Networks runs regional sports coverage across the country, while MSG+ airs live coverage of basketball, hockey, football, and soccer for New York-area sports teams.

MSG Entertainment owns Madison Square Garden, and also leases a number of notable venues, including Radio City Music Hall. Additionally, it runs a hospitality firm with properties in major cities, including New York City, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Their original split was managed by Jim Dolan as a method of gaining more value from the companies, the news service reported. He serves as chairman of both MSG Networks and MSG Entertainment. He is also chief executive of MSG Entertainment.