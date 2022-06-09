Skip to main content
What Is Disney Genie?
Disney World, Disneyland Add a New Marvel Attraction

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest hero is having a big week.

This month Disney is introducing its latest Marvel superhero to television viewers, and they’re giving her a big push.

Premiering on Disney+, “Ms. Marvel” concerns the adventures of Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Muslim American teenager living in Jersey City, New Jersey. She’s a super-fan of superheroes, who suddenly finds herself with superpowers similar to her favorite, Captain Marvel. 

Early reviews are giving the show raves for its deft blend of teenage drama, superhero antics, and a sensitive look at life as an American Muslim and the many intricacies it contains.

Ms. Marvel was introduced by Marvel Comics in 2013 as part of an unofficially company-wide initiative to make its roster of superheroes more inclusive. Khan quickly became a fan favorite, loved for her geeky enthusiasm and tendency to ask established heroes like Wolverine a thousand questions every time they teamed up.

Marvel and Disney  (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report are betting big on Kamala Khan, as she’s set to appear next year in “The Marvels,” the follow-up to the Brie Larson-starring “Captain Marvel.” 

But you’re not a true blue Disney character if the company isn’t spinning merchandise and other entertainment experiences off you. Don’t worry, Ms. Marvel fans--Disney is on top of it, starting with some new experiences at its theme parks.

'Ms. Marvel' Heads To Disney World, Disneyland

Not to spoil too much of the series, but “Ms. Marvel” does find superfan Khan going to an Avengers convention. So it’s very appropriate that Ms. Marvel will be one of the costumed characters fans can run into at the Avengers Campus at Disney's California Adventure park.

The character will be available for meet and greets with her adoring public for a limited time. Ms. Marvel is the latest Marvel heroine to drop by Disneyland, as Scarlet Witch and America Chavez recently made appearances in conjunction with the release of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Ms. Marvel Disney Park Inside Image JS

New Ms. Marvel Merch Is Here

No one does merchandise quite like Disney, and Marvel has unveiled a new line of Ms. Marvel merchandise that is available both at the parks and at shopDisney.

Among the offers on sale are the Ms. Marvel Baseball Cap for adults and the Ms. Marvel Loungefly Mini Backpack, which matches the design of Khan’s costume. Fans can also go all in on the look with the Ms. Marvel Top and Pants set, and the Ms. Marvel military-style jacket.

And it just wouldn’t be Disney if there wasn’t a toy in offering. But don’t worry, the fully poseable Special Edition Ms. Marvel Doll includes a translucent purple gauntlet and a faux metal cuff.

