Skip to main content
Snoop Dogg and Eminem to Perform Bored Apes Track At MTV VMAs
Snoop Dogg and Eminem to Perform Bored Apes Track At MTV VMAs

Mountain Dew Has Something New its Fans May Love

The beverage company that never stops adding new flavors has a venue different idea.

Every year, it seems like holiday decorations start hitting shelves just a little bit earlier than the year before. Consumers, for the most part, aren't complaining -- particularly when Halloween festivities start revving up in August. These lovingly-named Holiday Creeps are out combing stores like T.J. Maxx  (TJX) , Marshalls , Bath & Body Works  (BBWI) , and more, looking for the cutest, cleverest, and creepiest items to haunt their house (sometimes all year round).

Now it seems that PepsiCo  (PEP)  brand soda Mountain Dew is also down with the spooky spirit. The company just announced a Halloween team-up that will let you "Do the Dew" in a whole new way. Mountain Dew is known for its creative flavor releases, of which there have been dozens over the years. From mainstay flavors like Baja Blast and Code Red to limited edition bottles of flavors like Pitch Black, Mountain Dew is determined to corner the market in mainstream novelty sodas. 

This year, in celebration of the year's most horrific holiday, Mountain Dew is re-releasing its fourth annual brand of creepy, carbonated beverage called VOO-DEW. The flavor, which comes out a ghostly white color, has been compared to that of various sour candies. While this fizzy-phantom soda may not be news, it comes with a new partnership that Halloween and Mountain Dew fans will think is  absolutely to die for.

Mountain Dew Lead KL 082622
Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Mountain Dew Gets Into the Spirit of Halloween

Thanks to Mountain Dew and beloved Halloween staple store Spirit of Halloween, fans will be able to spend Halloween of this year decked out in their favorite Dew look. That's right, a household name in Halloween costumes, supplies, and accoutrement will play host to four unique Mountain Dew costumes.

For fans of the soda company's more outrageous flavors, there are now special edition Baja Blast and Code Red can costumes. Both of these flavors have become their own kind of pop culture icon, thanks in part to their rather eccentric team-up with beloved food chain Taco Bell  (YUM) .

Of course, if you're a fan of the classics, Spirit of Halloween and Mountain Dew have a costume for you, too. Fans likely won't miss the chance to dress up as the classic Mountain Dew bottle. And if you're committed to Doing the Dew but you also want to keep with the scary vibes of the season, there's a Mountain Dew Voo-Dew costume complete with a grim reaper-type look. Because even the Grim Reaper can't say no to the satisfying fizz of an ice-cold Mountain Dew.Where Can Fans Find These Dew-licious Costumes?

Where Can Fans Find These Dew-licious Costumes?

Don't worry, these horrifically-fun pieces of soda-pop memorabilia haven't sold out yet -- but it won't be surprising when they do. While supplies last, the fizzy four-pack of Mountain Dew costumes will be available at SpiritofHalloween.com beginning September 1st. This is definitely a limited-edition drop, so it's hard to say how long you'll have to snag them. According to the company's press release, it's advised that you check out the costumes "scary early" lest you be the only spooky soda at the party without a can.

Six Flags Bids for Peer Theme-Park Operator Cedar Fair: Report
INVESTING
SIXDISCMCSA

Disney Rival Theme Park Forced to Close Iconic Ride

By Kirk O’Neil
Elon Musk Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Elon Musk Has a Controversial Idea to Solve the Energy Crisis

By Luc Olinga
3 Rogers city mich great lakes cargo ship sh
INVESTING

Autonomous Vessels Sailing into Uncharted Waters

By Rob Lenihan
Kohl's Lead
INVESTING
TGTWMTKSS

Macy's and Kohl's Have a Similar Problem Walmart and Target Face

By Sarah Jean Callahan
Universal Studios Orlando Lead JS
INVESTING
CMCSADIS

Universal Studios Has Something Special Planned For Halloween

By Michael Tedder
What People Earn Donna Jonas Full Lead KL 082622
INVESTING

How a Retiree Makes an Extra $22,000 as a Virtual Assistant

By Veronika Bondarenko
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING

Las Vegas Strip Growth Threatened by New Rules

By Tony Owusu
Silversea Cruises Lead JS
INVESTING
RCL

New Royal Caribbean Luxury Ship Adds Bucket List Trips

By Daniel Kline