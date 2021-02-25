Most Heavily Shorted Stocks by Float Shorted: AMC, PubMatic

Here are the stocks in the market with the highest float shorted including Gogo, GameStop, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Tanger Factory Outlets and more.

Guess who's back. Back again. WallStreetBets. Tell a friend. GameStop, AMC and other favorites of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets were rising late Wednesday.

On Mad Money Wednesday, Jim Cramer said don't chase risky meme plays. Invest for the long term. He shared his $500 Club stock picks for fractional-share buys.

Here are some of the most shorted stocks as of Feb. 25 by their float percentage.



1. AMC Entertainment | Float Shorted 84.30%

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report was once again rising as WallStreetBets continued to "like the stock" and move shares higher Thursday. AMC also received a bump this past week as New York is set to open movie theaters at a limited capacity.

2. PubMatic | Float Shorted 80.32%

PubMatic (PUBM) - Get Report shares are up over 28% this past week after its big earnings beat it reported Tuesday after the closing bell.

3. Root Inc | Float Shorted 54.59%

Root Insurance Company (ROOT) - Get Report is scheduled to report earnings after the bell Thursday. The stock has been flat so far in 2021.

4. KemPharm | Float Shorted 54.44%

Roth Capital initiated a buy rating for KemPharm (KMPH) - Get Report this past month but has been falling ever since.

5. Academy Sports | Float Shorted 41.18%

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) is up 17% in 2021 and major inside shareholders have been selling the stock in the past month.

6. Gogo | Float Shorted 40.04%

In Dec., Real Money columnist James DePorre talked about why he is buying shares of Gogo (GOGO) - Get Report. Analysts at J.P. Morgan are also bullish on the airline wifi provider.

7. Rocket Companies | Float Shorted 39.73%

Rocket Companies (RKT) - Get Report has been trading flat this year as it spiked during the initial Reddit craze but has fallen back to the price it was trading at to start the year.

8. Esperion Therapeutics | Float Shorted 35.51%

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) - Get Report reported its fourth-quarter and full-year financials Tuesday and missed revenue expectations but increased 150% over the third quarter.

9. GSX Techedu | Float Shorted 34.19%

GSX Techedu (GSX) - Get Report will report earnings on Mar. 5 and will try to keep the momentum moving as shares have almost doubled in 2021.

10. OnTrak | Float Shorted 33.96%

OnTrak announced it's reporting its fourth-quarter earnings on Mar. 9. Shares of OnTrak are down over 16% in the past month.

11. iSun | Float Shorted 33.37%

iSun Energy was acquired by iSun (formerly Peck Holdings) in late January and then iSun replaced Peck's place in the Nasdaq.

12. Tanger Factory Outlet | Float Shorted 32.98%

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) - Get Report reported foot traffic is returning back to normal and rent collections are rising.

13. Marcus Corp. | Float Shorted 32.39%

Marcus Corp (MCS) - Get Report could be another reopening play for investors as its hotel and movie theater businesses could be poised to go higher later in 2021.

14. HUYA Inc. | Float Shorted 30.72%

Huya Inc. (HUYA) - Get Report is China's eSports streaming giant and analysts lowered its rating from buy to hold.

15. Zynex | Float Shorted 30.54%

Zynex (ZYXI) - Get Report will report its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings Thursday. Zynex shares are up 32% year-to-date.

16. NGM Biopharmaceuticals | Short Interest 30.30%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) - Get Report will present at Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Mar. 4. TheStreet Quant Ratings rates NGM Bio as a sell.

17. GameStop | Float Shorted 30.22%

GameStop (GME) - Get Report and other Reddit stocks were surging late Wednesday and Cramer said it's time to watch the options markets.

18. Accelerate Diagnostics | Short Interest 29.95%

Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) - Get Report reported its fourth-quarter financials Tuesday and reported an 11% fall year over year in revenue.

All stock short interests and rankings were pulled from FactSet.