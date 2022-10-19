You'll Be Surprised Where the Most Expensive Hotel in the US Is

If your bank account is bursting with funds, consider one of these hotels for your next vacation.

Glass walls and personal chefs or private pools and on-call helicopter rides--while everyone's vision of the hotel high life differs, a number of resorts truly go all out with how much luxe they can throw at those willing to pay five or sometimes even six figures for a stay.

Hotels that immediately come to mind are Dubai's Burj Al Arab with its crystal ceiling, artificial island, and helipad. Made to look like a ship sail, the five-star hotel was constructed as an ultimate symbol of luxury and is also the seventh-tallest building in the world.

The Royal Suite in the Burj Al Arab can sometimes go for $28,000 a night.

South Africa's Royal Malewane and the Velaa Private Island in the Maldives also regularly make "world's most expensive hotel" lists--the latter because one basically stays on a private island and the former due to the unique opportunity to see wild animals such as lions and buffalo.

What is the Most Expensive Hotel in the US?

While many of the world's most expensive hotels are scattered across the Middle East and tropical countries like the Maldives, the United States also has no shortage of luxury hotels.

Shutterstock

A new round-up by luxury watch company Chrono24 analyzed the nightly prices at 263 five-star hotels across the country. As exact prices vary depending on both day of the week and season, an average over several months paints a more accurate picture.

At an average price of $1,773 per night, the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World took the top spot as the most expensive hotel in the country.

Located just outside the park, the resort is chock-full of amenities that can best be described as an ultra-luxury take on a Disney (DIS) visit--five acres of pools, slides and water parks, rock climbing walls, golf courses, both fine dining restaurants and cafés where one can eat with Disney characters, and endless other stores, lounge areas and activities and entertainment.

While the hotel is certainly luxurious, the high price can be attributed to its design as a resort where families and larger groups can travel together--the Royal Suite comes with a total of nine bedrooms.

Family Resorts, Sky Lofts, and Historical Luxury

Skylofts at MGM Grand is the second most expensive hotel on the list and, at an average of $1,457 per night, is a more traditional take on luxury. Each room in the hotel has floor-to-ceiling glass windows that offer panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip.

"Known for its luxurious lifestyle, Las Vegas hosts some of the most beautiful hotels in the world," Chrono24 wrote of the findings. "With 593 reviews and an average cost of $1,457.33 per night, Skylofts is the second most expensive hotel in the U.S."

Shutterstock

The Towers at Lotte New York Palace and Pendry Manhattan West, at a respective $1,309 and $1,049 per night, take the other top spots, while New York's Equinox Hotel rounds out the top five.

New York's dominance ends there as the The Phoenician in Scottsdale and Chicago's Peninsula and Langham hotels crowd out the top ten. The Ivy Hotel in Washington, D.C. and the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego also made the list--at an average of $811 a night, the latter is the "cheapest" option on this list of very expensive hotels.

"It is [...] fascinating to see how to the top ten works out geographically, with hotels in Maryland and Arizona alongside those in major tourist destinations like New York, California and Florida," Chrono24 said of the results.