These Are The Most Expensive Homes In Every State

While California and New York have predictably high prices, there is very expensive real estate all over the country.

You've heard about the multi-million-dollar mansions of Malibu but did you know that there is a house in Oregon selling for $65 million? Or a $50 million mansion in Tennessee?

While some predict an inevitable housing crash, nationwide home prices are still more than 20% higher than they were in 2021.

Unseen in years, this type of growth has in turn been pushing many developers and homeowners to put up homes with higher and higher asking prices just to see what happens.

In the case of ultra-luxury homes, this type of exorbitant price tag can also be a way for developers who do not expect the home to sell for that much to obtain media coverage of it being "the most expensive home."

For illustration, look no further than the 21-bedroom, 49-bath hilltop estate that developer Nile Niami said would sell for $500 million and listed for $295 million in January sold for $154 million in March.

California, New York And Florida (Predictably) Top The List

That said, there is still no shortage of homes with very high list prices currently on the market.

In a round-up done by Point2Homes, the real estate listing platform unsurprisingly found that the most expensive listing in the country is currently in California.

It is a five-acre Malibu estate that former Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report CEO Michael Eisner listed for $225 million in May.

Tim Davis

The most expensive listing in New York is the Hamptons estate at 700 Meadow Lane in Southampton listed for $175 million. It belongs to former advertising executive Marcia Riklis.

In Florida, there is currently the $170-million Miami Beach. Located at 18 La Gorce Circ, the property is more of a compound than a home

It is comprised of four homes with a private dock, according to the listing description.

"The property is comprised of four gated 'as-is' properties under a single folio, each with private docks and open bay view," the listing from the Jill Zeder Group reads.

But There Are Also Lots Of Expensive Homes Elsewhere

Next on the list is Nevada, where there is currently a 20,000-square-foot mansion overlooking Lake Tahoe for sale for $100 million.

Developer Charles Bluth and his wife Cindy purchased the plot of land in 2000 and constructed the 20,000-square-foot home over the next two decades.

Sotheby

The state of Washington, where real estate prices have been on upward trend since the tech boom of the 2000s, made the top five with a 4.3 acre Hunts Point estate listed for $85 million.

Oregon has a $65 million listing whose high price is likely due to the fact that it is a ranch that can be repurposed into a resort by the business-savvy.

"With elevations from 3,600-5,700 ft, spectacular Cascade Mountain views prevail," reads the listing. "Miles and miles of live water creeks, many springs, including true natural hot springs."

The next three properties, all selling for more than $60 million were in Connecticut, Hawaii and Colorado.

Zillow

Tennessee, where the average home sells for $289,053, also made the top 10 states with the most expensive listing for a $50 million estate in Nashville that was built in the New Colonial style.

"Centered on colonnaded porches in front and back, the house may have an impressive presence, and the body language appears to be formal," reads the listing description.

"But the house that is scaled for entertaining and steeped in regional references offers a surprisingly comfortable, even relaxed environmental reality inside."