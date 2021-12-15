Mortgage Refinancings Crater; Higher Rates Deter Borrowers

Higher interest rates have made homeowners hesitant. Meanwhile, many analysts see the housing market in a bubble.

Mortgage refinancing applications plunged 41% last week from a year earlier, as higher interest rates kept homeowners from acting, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Friday.

Refinancing applications slid 6% from the previous week.

“Fewer homeowners have a strong incentive to refinance at current rates,” Joel Kan, the MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said in a statement.

While interest rates have bounced around in recent weeks, the 30-year Treasury yield stood at 1.87% Dec. 8, up from 1.67% a year ago and from 1.77% a week ago.

Mortgage applications slid in every category, dropping 4% last week from a week earlier. Purchase applications dropped 10.3% from a year earlier.

Many analysts see the housing market in a bubble, with prices surging and inventory tight.

One expert concerned is former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. “We have all seen house prices & rents soar,” he tweeted Monday.

“Home prices based on Case Shiller are up 15 to 20%, as are rental prices, as reported by the nation’s largest landlords. If we assume 17% residential inflation, both CPI [the consumer price index] and core CPI, [which excludes food and energy] would have exceeded 10 percent last month.”

He was referring to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which soared 19.5% in September from a year ago. The CPI surged 6.8% in November.

Another luminary warning of trouble is hedge-fund heavyweight Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management.

“Housing inflation is unlikely to abate based on supply and demand trends. The inflation that households are actually experiencing is raging and well in excess of reported gov’t statistics,” he tweeted last week.