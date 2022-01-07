Housing Woes: 30-Year Mortgage Rate Jumps to 20-Month High

The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 3.22% for the week ended Thursday, up from 3.11% last week, Freddie Mac said.

Mortgage rates have jumped to a 20-month peak this week, as the Federal Reserve has adopted a more hawkish monetary stance.

The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 3.22% for the week ended Thursday, up from 3.11% last week and 2.65% a year earlier, according to Freddie Mac. The latest level was the highest since May 2020.

“With higher inflation, promising economic growth and a tight labor market, we expect rates will continue to rise,” Sam Khater, the mortgage agency’s chief economist, said in a statement.

“The impact of higher rates on purchase demand remains modest so far given the current first-time homebuyer growth.”

As for the Fed, minutes released Wednesday from its policy meeting last month said rampant inflation and a red-hot job market could necessitate rate hikes “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

That led many economists and investors to forecast a rate increase in March, after the Fed’s planned completion of its bond-buying tapering. The CME FedWatch tool indicates federal funds traders see a 72% chance the Fed will move in March.

As for the mortgage rate increase, it comes while home prices have surged.

The median existing-home price leaped 13.9% in the 12 months through November, to $353,900 from $310,800 a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Of course, there could be a silver lining to the mortgage-rate increase. If it ultimately pushes down demand for homes, that in turn could put downward pressure on prices, too.

