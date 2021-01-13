Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy the Dip in Zoom Video

Dow futures are mixed Wednesday morning as Democrats in the House plan to impeach President Trump a week before Joe Biden's inauguration.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said stocks from retail and restaurants to infrastructure and alternative fuels are only aiming higher.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about Zoom Video's $1.5 billion stock sale, Best Buy's future and Signet Jewellers' turnaround under Virginia Drosos.

Zoom Video: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Zoom Video rose Tuesday after the video conferencing platform said it planned to sell around $1.5 billion in new stock.

Cramer said Zoom is going to be introducing a lot of products. "Zoom is kind of generic now as a name, it's terrific. But what I would point out is that the Zoom stock has been horrendous. Ever since it peaked at $588 and it's now trading closer to $339. People are saying this $1.5 billion of stock is going to be lapped up. And a lot of people are going to say that turned out to be the bottom."

Best Buy: Buy Or Sell?

Cramer said you have to look at retail stocks to see which ones benefit a home that can be more like an office. "If you had a new home would you bring Best Buy in and I think that this company uniquely is trading almost entirely on what it will be like three months from now when people are still building their home office."

Signet Jewellers: Buy or Sell?

Cramer said Signet is way way down from its all-time high. "From the short-term high, I was just celebrating Virginia Drosos [CEO] for doing a fantastic job. You can let this one come in. The company under Drosos is selling on its own merit after it suspended the exorbitant prices they charged people to buy jewellery."

None of these are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.