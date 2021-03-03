Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: How to Trade Apple and Zoom

Jim Cramer shares stock-market news including how to trade Zoom after earnings, Apple stock and why chemical giant Dow is a missed opportunity.

Stocks are rebounding Wednesday as bond markets steady and President Biden promises that there will be enough vaccines for every American adult by the end of May.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about how to trade Zoom after earnings, Apple stock and why chemical giant Dow is a missed opportunity.

Zoom Video: Buy Or Sell?

Videoconferencing-services provider Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and strong guidance, which spurred analysts to lift their one-year price targets.

Cramer said Zoom is clearly a stock that is headed down after a very big opening. "I think it is a hot button stock because it is one of the most expensive stocks in the market. I like Zoom for what it can be - 2% penetration, could be much more. It's easy to use. It's got enterprise clients, not just individual users."

Apple: Buy Or Sell?

On Monday, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report crossed a milestone as the iPhone giant said that all 270 of its retail stores in the U.S. were open for the first time since the pandemic began.

Cramer said stores don't really matter, what matters is the buy online. "there is great skepticism about how Apple is doing. I continue to say hold it don't trade it."

Dow: Buy Or Sell?

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow (DOW) - Get Report topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Dow has registered a 12.4% gain.

Cramer said investors have missed the opportunity to buy chemical giant Dow. "The upgrade took it to its 52-week high. Their yield is 4.4%, that's pretty positive."

Apple is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.