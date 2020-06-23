Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Zoom Is Back Amid Uncertainty

The Dow closed yesterday up slightly and Dow Futures is up after the conflicting messages from trade advisor Peter Navarro who said the China trade deal is done but Donald Trump tweeted that the trade deal was "fully intact".

On Mad Money, Jim Cramer said some investors are still very cautious, others are overly optimistic. He suggests being cautious while still buying stocks that van withstand coronavirus turmoil.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about buying shares of Zoom, waiting on American Airlines, and selling Tyson Foods after the coronavirus affects the product.

Zoom Stock: Buy or Sell?

While companies like Microsoft and Google may dominate the productivity space, there's still room for disruption in a fast-growing market for cloud tech. Is Zoom one of those work from home stocks that can thrive in the space?

Cramer believes Zoom is a stock that can thrive even if the coronavirus continues to rise in states in the U.S. moving forward.

American Airlines Stock: Buy or Sell?

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report is trying to lock up $3.5 billion in loans to stay in business as it continues to come back from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of American Airlines were down 6.75% at $14.92 after trading on Monday. The stock has fallen 48% this year through June 22.

Cramer talks about what needs to happen with business travel and American Airlines to see the stock come back.

Tyson Stock: Buy or Sell?

Tyson Foods revealed that after testing thousands of employees, around 13% turned up to have coronavirus. China has stopped importing products from U.S. meat producer Tyson (TSN) - Get Report over the weekend over fears of coronavirus contamination. Coronavirus is affecting several companies' meat qualities including Walmart, who was affected by more than 40,000 pounds of ground beef was recalled due to concerns of E.Coli contamination.

After plant shutdowns due to the spread of the coronavirus and China ending its deal with Tyson, Cramer says it's time to sell the stock and move on.