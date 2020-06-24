Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Is Big Tech in Trouble?

The Nasdaq closed today at an all-time high after President Trump said the U.S.-China trade accord is 'fully intact.' Apple helped the Nasdaq continue to rise higher after this week's WWDC event and the news that they are creating their custom chips.

On Mad Money, Jim Cramer looks at what's pushing this market and why you need to be very careful. The first group is foreign investors. The second group of investors sending stocks higher are aggressive, momentum-oriented mutual funds. The final group of "investors" are novice retail traders and sports gamblers that have turned stocks into the latest sportsbook.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about President Trump suspending work visas, analyzing PayPal and Square, and buying Spotify or Netflix.

President Trump's Attack on Big Tech

President Trump raised the bar on his 'America First' slogan with his act of suspending certain visas that allow foreigners to temporarily move to the U.S. to work. These acts were criticized by several leaders in Silicon Valley. Some guest-worker programs will be paused starting under the proclamation. How will these acts affect companies in big tech that rely on these programs?

Cramer discusses what suspending these visas and programs will mean for companies in America.

PayPal and Square: Buy or Sell?

Square soared on Monday after its price target was raised. Both Square and PayPal were moving higher last week on a bullish analyst note from Guggenheim. Square closed above $100 and the bulls are looking to keep the momentum going. TheStreet looked at whether shares would continue to climb.

Cramer decides whether he would buy PayPal or Square after the latest analyst notes.

Spotify or Netflix Stock?

Spotify secured a deal to be available across cable giant Comcast's Xfinity. Cramer discusses why Spotify is back and that it is time for investors to realize the growth potential. Could Spotify become the next Netflix?

Cramer explains why he likes Spotify but why it's not yet at Netflix level.