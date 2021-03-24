Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: When to Buy Wells Fargo

Jim Cramer shares stock-market news including Microsoft's plans to acquire Discord, when to buy Wells Fargo and SPACs versus IPOs.

Dow futures rebound higher as bond yields were muted Wednesday morning and oil prices jump after Taiwan-based oil tanker gets stuck in the Suez Canal.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer reflects on the market action that occurred a year ago called a crescendo bottom, and that was followed by a remarkable year-long recovery

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about Microsoft's plans to acquire Discord, when to buy Wells Fargo, and SPACs versus IPOs.

Microsoft: Buy Or Sell?

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report is in discussions to acquire video-game chat app Discord, used by millions of gamers and others to chat with one another in real-time, for more than $10 billion, suggest media reports.

Cramer said the Discord deal is something that Microsoft needs and it will fill out a big niche for the company. "Microsoft taking interest in a social media platform should not come as a surprise," Cramer wrote to his Action Alerts PLUS subscribers in an email on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo: Buy Or Sell?

Last week bank stocks including Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report extended gains as investors re-set earnings expectations for the country's biggest lenders following the Fed's bullish update on growth.

The Fed's decision to hold its benchmark lending rate unchanged gives banks some of the best financial conditions under which they operate in at least five years.

Cramer said buy Wells Fargo at $36. "If Wells Fargo drops down to $36 it's going to be your savior."

SPACs Vs. IPOs

TheStreet contributor Stephen Guilfoyle in his column argues that both Special Purpose Acquisition Companies or SPACs and traditional investment banking will survive in the long term and there will always be room for both methods of going public.

Tim Collins shared the SPACs that investors should be looking to buy in his column Wednesday.

Cramer said that at some point the SEC [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission] will step in and try to stop this unregulated nonsense, referring to SPACs.

Wells Fargo and Microsoft are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.