Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Walmart Earnings Reaction

Dow futures are up after the Pfizer vaccine update. Stocks are steady as markets look for vaccine relief as COVID infections continue to surge across the U.S. and Europe.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said that investors need to consult a weatherman before investing in this stock market. That's because you never know which way the wind is blowing.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about Walmart’s and Kohl’s’ quarter earnings, and his interest in Cummins.

Walmart Stock: Buy or Sell?

Walmart Inc. (WMT) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings Tuesday, with e-commerce activity boosting same-store sales for the world's biggest retailer.

Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in October came in at $$1.34 per share, up 15.5% from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.18 per share. Group revenues, Walmart said, rose 5.2% from last year to $134.7 billion, again beating analysts' estimates of a $132.2 billion tally.

Cramer said that Walmart stock “should not be getting hammered,” as it was a “great" quarter for the retailer.

Cummins Stock: Buy or Sell?

On Tuesday, Cummins Inc. (CMI) - Get Report announced the launch of its new PowerCommand microgrid control product line that manages and optimizes distributed energy sources

Cramer said that hydrogen is a long-term fuel and that “Cummins is saying that electronic vehicles are here and now.” He thinks that alternative vehicles must be explored including hydrogen.

Kohl’s Stock: Buy or Sell?

Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report shares were lower Tuesday after the retailer's fiscal-third-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings beat analysts' estimates and comparable-store sales missed expectations.

The company also said it planned to reinstate a dividend during the first half of 2021. A company statement didn't specify an amount or other details.

For the quarter ended Oct. 31 the Menomonee Falls, Wis., department-store chain swung to a loss of 8 cents a share from a profit of 78 cents in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings in the latest period were a penny a share.

Cramer said that it is a mistake to like Kohl’s after its earnings. “What does it do when we have to stay at home and we don’t get the vaccine on time,” he added.

